Atletico Madrid’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League were dealt a major blow on Tuesday as Diego Simeone’s side were stunned by Club Brugge 2-0.

Goals from Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla at Jan Breydel Stadium ensured the Belgian side extended their perfect record in Group B. Their three wins from three games means Carl Hoefkens’ side are top of the pool with nine points, six above Atletico, who are now bottom at the halfway stage.

Ad

It was a history-making night for Brugge as they became the first Belgian side to win their first three games in a Champions League group stage.

Liga 'Mockery attempt' - Atletico snub guard of honour for rivals Real 04/05/2022 AT 15:44

Jutgla was the star of the show, providing the opener for Sowah in the 36th-minute, before doubling the hosts’ advantage with side-footed shot that left Jan Oblak with no chance just past the hour mark.

Porto are second in the group after clinching a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, the Portuguese side’s first victory of the campaign.

Both goals came in the second half, with Zaidu Sanusi breaking the deadlock in the 69th minute with a powerful header from Mehdi Taremi’s corner delivery. Galeno made sure of the win three minutes from time.

While Brugge now look strong favourites to qualify, second place in Group B is very much up for grabs with Porto, Leverkusen and Atletico all tied on three points.

Champions League Atletico’s Gimenez to miss quarter-final first leg against Man City 04/04/2022 AT 11:09