Joe Cole and Peter Crouch both believe there were “signs of positivity” from Chelsea despite Graham Potter drawing his first game in charge of the Blues.

Ad

It was a much-improved performance from Chelsea following their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last week.

Champions League 'He fits their mould' - Cole predicts 'exciting' times for Chelsea under Potter 3 HOURS AGO

“There were signs of positivity, signs of the shape and how he wants to play, better attitude, better concentration and better defending,” former Chelsea winger Cole told BT Sport.

“But, ultimately, Graham Potter will understand you have to win these games at home in the Champions League.

“I thought he was brave and bold with his substitutions and at the end of the game Chelsea were chasing.

“The fans will respond to that and like that. [Christian] Pulisic, [Hakim] Ziyech, [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek, [Armando] Broja, all of the attacking players came on and they could not get the win.

“Positive glimpses for Potter but there is a lot of work to do for him. He showed he will be bold in the Chelsea dugout.”

Former England striker Peter Crouch added: “I agree with Joe, some positives. He [Potter] would have been expecting to win the game.

“They had chances to do that. I think there is a little bit of a lack of confidence from some players.

“You could see Ziyech come on with his shoulders down and he did not look like a player with confidence [Pierre-Emerick], Aubameyang as well, the last two games.”

Chelsea next play on October 1 in the Premier League as their game with Liverpool this weekend was postponed due to policing demands ahead of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Cole says Potter won’t be happy that Chelsea will not be able to face Liverpool on Sunday.

“He would have loved to play Liverpool here [at Stamford Bridge],” said Cole. “It would have been a massive game and the place would erupt if he got three points.

“The lads go away for the international break so he is trying to find time when there is not enough time to work with these players before the next game,

“But, I am sure, looking at him today, he looks like a natural fit for this club at this moment and for this regime going forward. For a long-term plan he is a natural fit.”

Champions League ‘They will win a trophy this season’ - Jenas predicts silverware for Spurs YESTERDAY AT 17:11