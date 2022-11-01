Chelsea are already through to the Champions League last 16 as group winners but will still be chasing revenge against a side that helped bring Thomas Tuchel’s reign to an end earlier this season.

There is a strong case to argue that Graham Potter would not be in charge of Chelsea had they beaten Zagreb in their opening Group E game back in September.

However, a 1-0 defeat in Croatia saw Chelsea surprisingly pull the trigger and dismiss Tuchel, who had steered them towards the Champions League trophy some 15 months prior.

Chelsea claimed the result coincided with their decision to sack the German, and they did not take long to appoint Potter later that week.

What has followed for Potter, despite a patchy set of Premier League results, is a series of impressive displays in Europe, most notably a double over Serie A champions Milan – 3-0 at home then 2-0 away.

Chelsea then beat RB Salzburg away to seal top spot, making this clash against Dinamo Zagreb a dead rubber and therefore a chance to rest some key players before Sunday’s match at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

When is Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb?

The Champions League Group E match between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, November 2.

Which TV channel is Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb on?

The game between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb will be shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here.

How to watch a live stream of Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app.

How to follow Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb via live updates

Who Chelsea could face in last 16?

Chelsea will eagerly await the outcomes of other groups to see who they could possibly face in the last 16 next year.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are yet to confirm first in their respective groups, and Chelsea will be among the group winners arguably hoping those two sides do likewise.

With Chelsea unable to play a team from their own association, and also Milan or Salzburg depending on who qualifies from Group E in second, there are just a handful of clubs the Blues could face for definite.

Borussia Dortmund rank as potential last-16 opponents for Chelsea, so too Inter, while if Real Madrid and PSG win their groups, it is likely to be Leipzig and Benfica among the other runners-up that the Blues could play.

