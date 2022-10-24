On Tuesday, October 25, Manchester City make the trip to face Borussia Dortmund in the group stages of the Champions League. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at Signal Iduna Park.

In the Champions League, City have already sealed their place in the knockout stages, but a win for Dortmund on Wednesday and the Bundesliga club can equal City on 10 points heading into the final matchday.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

When is Borussia Dortmund v Man City?

The Champions League Group G match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, October 25.

Which TV channel is Borussia Dortmund v Man City on?

The game between Dortmund and Manchester City will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Borussia Dortmund v Man City?

How to follow Borussia Dortmund v Man City via live text updates?

Haaland faces his old club

City can top their Champions League group for the sixth successive season with a victory over Dortmund, but could Erling Haaland once again be the Premier League club's difference maker?

Haaland scored a spectacular and decisive goal in a 2-1 victory when the two clubs met on September 14th and will be looking to add to his 22 goals already scored in club competitions this season against his former club.

The Norway international, who scored twice against Brighton on Saturday, will surely want to prove a point against his former side again in a match that could decide who ends up as the winner of Group G.

Bellingham is in form

Borussia Dortmund come into the game off the back of a 5-0 win over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday with Jude Bellingham scoring twice.

Bellingham's goal in Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Sevilla last time out also saw him join Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as the only teenagers to score in four successive Champions League matches.

With Dortmund looking to avoid a nervy group stage finale against Copenhagen on November 2, Bellingham and his team-mates will be keen to avoid defeat against the Premier League champions and seal their place in the knockout stages.

