On Tuesday, November 1, Liverpool host Napoli in their final game of the Champions League group stage. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side come into the clash low on confidence after back-to-back Premier League defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

But in the Champions League they are already through to the last 16, and now need a resounding win over Napoli to grab top spot off the Italians on the final day.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Liverpool and Napoli.

When is Liverpool v Napoli?

The Champions League Group A match between Liverpool v Napoli kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, November 1.

Which TV channel is Liverpool v Napoli on?

How to watch a live stream of Liverpool v Napoli?

League form leaves Liverpool low

Liverpool's Premier League campaign so far has been a huge disappointment. Saturday's defeat to Leeds was their second in a row , while it ended a 30-match unbeaten league run at Anfield and left the Reds eight points adrift of the top four.

The Champions League has offered some solace, as the Reds wrapped up qualification to the knockout round with a game to spare by beating Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam last week, their fourth European victory on the trot.

However, they're now up against a dangerous Napoli side buzzing with confidence, who demolished Jurgen Klopp's men 4-1 back in September in the group's curtain-raising fixture.

To finish top of Group A and avoid some big names in the last 16, Liverpool need to win by four goals - but on current form they might be happy to get anything against one of Europe's hottest sides.

Napoli can't stop scoring

Napoli are enjoying a sensational season under Luciano Spalletti and head to Anfield with a 100 per cent winning record in the Champions League.

The Italians haven't just impressed with the number of victories, but the manner in which they've recorded them, scoring 20 goals in five Group A games so far - the best record in the competition.

Star striker Victor Osimhen's return to fitness is another ominous sign for Liverpool, as the Nigerian scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Sassuolo on Saturday that sent Napoli five points clear on top of Serie A.

Osimhen, who was forced off with injury against Liverpool in early September, has scored six goals in four games since returning to fitness earlier this month, while breakout sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia continues to pull up trees - he set up two goals and scored one against Sassuolo.

History is within touching distance for this Napoli side, too - if they win at Anfield, they will become the first Italian side since the legendary AC Milan of 1992/93 to win all six group games.

