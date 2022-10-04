Manchester City return to Champions League action against Copenhagen on Wednesday, October 5. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at the Etihad Stadium.

City have made an excellent start to their Champions League campaign as they bid to win their first European title. Pep Guardiola's side won their opening game against Sevilla 4-0 before beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

In the Premier League, City currently sit second in the table on 20 points - one point behind Arsenal - and are unbeaten.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Manchester City and Copenhagen.

When is Manchester City v Copenhagen?

The Champions League Group G match between Manchester City and Copenhagen kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, October 5.

Which TV channel is Manchester City v Copenhagen on?

The game between Manchester City and Copenhagen will be shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Manchester City v Copenhagen

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Manchester City v Copenhagen via live text updates

We will be hosting live text coverage , and all the key Champions League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Can Manchester City continue their fine run?

Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his imperious goal-scoring run by scoring three, with England international Phil Foden also scoring a hat-trick.

Although City will be looking to defend their Premier League title, the priority for the club's ownership group is to win the Champions League.

Victory for City over Copenhagen on Wednesday and they will be on the brink of sealing their place in the knockout stages.

Will Copenhagen be able to stop City?

After battling their way past Trabzonspor in qualification over two legs, Copenhagen have had a mixed start to their Champions League group stage campaign.

The Danish club lost their opening game 3-0 against Borussia Dortmund before a hard-fought goalless draw against Sevilla. In the Danish Superliga, Copenhagen are currently sixth on 15 points.

Copenhagen produced a 1-0 victory over AGF at the weekend, but will need to pull off a fine defensive display if they are to take even a point off City on Wednesday.

