On Wednesday, September 14, Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund in their second Champions League Group E match.

City started off their campaign in fine fashion with a comprehensive 4-0 win at Sevilla and hope to double up with victory over the Bundesliga side.

The game will feature some added spice as City summer signing Erling Haaland faces his former club, hoping to continue his remarkable scoring run of 12 goals from just seven competitive fixtures so far this season.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

When is Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund?

The Champions League Group E match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, September 14.

Which TV channel is Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund on?

The game between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

Guardiola hails Haaland's 'incredible numbers'

Speaking after the 4-0 win over Sevilla on matchday one, Pep Guardiola praised Erling Haaland’s "incredible numbers" after the striker’s two-goal heroics.

City moved to the top of Group G with their victory in Spain and Guardiola was content to get off to a winning start.

Norwegian striker Haaland continued his brilliant start to life with City with two goals - making it 12 for the season. England international midfielder Phil Foden was also on the scoresheet before central defender Ruben Dias added the fourth late on.

Guardiola confessed that his side actually started slowly in Andalucia, despite the emphatic nature of the final scoreline: “We made not a good first half - we wanted to attack too quick.

“When they were playing better we scored the second one with a brilliant action from Phil. Then after it was easier. We gave more passes. Sometimes we want to rush so quick because Erling is there. You have this attraction of him, we want to attack it sometimes. We have to be more patient.”

He added that he was unsurprised by Haaland’s efforts, noting: “I think his numbers in his career, not just here, in previous teams, is quite similar.

“He has incredible numbers, scoring goals, and continues like that. Hopefully he keeps scoring goals.”

