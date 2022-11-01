Manchester City finish their Champions League group campaign at home to Sevilla on Wednesday, November 2. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at the Etihad Stadium.

There is nothing left to play for in Group D as City are already guaranteed to finish top ahead of Borussia Dortmund in second.

Ad

Sevilla will drop into the Europa League and Copenhagen are out.

Premier League 'We can win without Haaland' – De Bruyne assesses City's performance after wonder free-kick 29/10/2022 AT 14:20

That means it is likely City will rest players and Erling Haaland will not feature after missing the weekend's victory over Leicester due to injury.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Manchester City and Sevilla.

When is Manchester City v Sevilla?

The Champions League Group D match between Manchester City and Sevilla kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, November 2.

Which TV channel is Manchester City v Sevilla on?

The game between Manchester City and Sevilla will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Manchester City v Sevilla?

How to follow Manchester City v Sevilla via live text updates?

Haaland out as City look set to rotate

With top spot already secured, Pep Guardiola is likely to rotate his Manchester City starting XI against Sevilla.

Top scorer Haaland missed the Premier League win over Leicester on Saturday due to injury and Guardiola has confirmed the striker will not feature in midweek.

"He has ligament damage. He feels better, we have one more week,” said Guardiola at the weekend.

"He won't play against Sevilla, because we have already qualified and hopefully against Fulham [on Saturday] he can help us. If not, he might play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup [on Nov. 9]."

There could also be opportunities for other first-team regulars to get some rest ahead of the final few games before the World Cup break.

City thrashed Sevilla 4-0 in the reverse fixture and are guaranteed to finish ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund due to their superior head-to-head record. Sevilla are assured of third.

The La Liga side have a different head coach in charge to the first meeting against City, having replaced Julen Lopetegui with Jorge Sampaoli. Sevilla beat Copenhagen 3-0 in their last Champions League fixture but they are still struggling domestically with just two wins from 12 games in the league.

City are two points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League and face Fulham on Saturday.

Premier League Walker and Phillips ‘optimistic’ of playing in World Cup - Guardiola 28/10/2022 AT 15:52