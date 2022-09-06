Liverpool make the trip to face Napoli in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday, September 7. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at the Diego Armanda Maradona stadium.

The Reds will be keen to begin their Champions League group stage assault with a victory as they travel to Southern Europe.

Napoli are back in Europe's elite for the first time since 2020 after they finished third in Serie A last season. They were also in Liverpool's group two years ago, finishing second before being knocked out by Barcelona in the last 16.

The other teams in Champions League Group A are Scottish giants Rangers and four-time European Cup winners Ajax.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Napoli and Liverpool.

When is Napoli v Liverpool?

The Champions League Group A match between Napoli and Liverpool kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, September 7.

Which TV channel is Napoli v Liverpool on?

The game between Napoli and Liverpool will be shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here.

How to watch a live stream of Napoli v Liverpool?

How to follow Napoli v Liverpool via live text updates?

‘Not the start we wanted’ – Klopp

Liverpool hit the woodwork three times in an entertaining Merseyside derby at Goodison Park last Saturday, but the two rivals couldn’t be separated.

‘We are getting there’ – Alisson

On paper, Liverpool should comfortably qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, likely at the top of Group A. However, they have proven to be vulnerable at the back so far this season which will give teams confidence they can be beaten.

Osimhen a doubt for Napoli

Napoli are unbeaten in Serie A so far this season and sit second in the table just two points behind Atalanta, but they could be without their star striker Victor Osimhen.

He suffered a muscle issue at the weekend in Napoli’s 2-1 win over Lazio, so has been training separately from his team.

