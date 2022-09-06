Bayern Munich open their Champions League campaign with a heavyweight clash away to Inter Milan on Wednesday, September 7.

The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Bayern suffered a shock quarter-final exit to Villarreal last season, ending their bid for a seventh European crown.

They then sold star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer, but that hasn't stopped the German champions from starting the season in destructive attacking form, scoring 17 goals in five Bundesliga games.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side remain unbeaten in the league, but it hasn’t been a perfect start, as they head to Milan after back-to-back Bundesliga draws against Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin.

Inter reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in a decade last season under new boss Simone Inzaghi, but went out to eventual runners-up Liverpool in the last 16.

Inzaghi, who also led Lazio to the last 16 in 2020/21, will be looking to go further this time round in his second season at the helm of the Nerazzurri.

But he faces a tough task in a tricky Group C that also features Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen, and is coming off a disappointing 3-2 defeat to rivals AC Milan.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

When is Inter Milan v Bayern Munich?

The Champions League Group C match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, September 7.

Which TV channel is Inter Milan v Bayern Munich on?

The game between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will be shown on BT Sport 4 and BT Sport 5 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here.

How to watch a live stream of Inter Milan v Bayern Munich

‘BAYERN GAME AN OPPORTUNITY’

Simone Inzaghi is looking at the visit of Bayern Munich as an opportunity for his side to put things right after the disappointment of a 3-2 Milan derby defeat on Saturday.

“The group is very competitive, and tomorrow’s game must be an opportunity after the disappointment in the derby,” he said.

“I’ve watched Bayern’s last two games and despite the two draws, they were superior by looking at the stats. Their opponents were aggressive and managed to limit them, but Bayern remain one of the best clubs in Europe in terms of intensity,” said Inzaghi.

‘FULL OF CHALLENGES’

Nagelsmann is more than aware of the task ahead of his side, who are top seeds in Group C but must overcome two European giants in Barcelona and Inter to progress.

"It's a very demanding group full of challenges," said the Bayern coach. "We have to be ready right from the start."

LUKAKU OUT FOR INTER

Inter are without striker Romelu Lukaku, who is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, and Edin Dzeko could be given the nod to start in the Belgian’s place alongside Lautaro Martinez.

For Bayern, Bouna Sarr is out with a knee injury and Mathys Tel is doubtful.

