On Wednesday, September 7, Tottenham face Marseille in the group stages of the Champions League. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs return to Europe’s elite competition for the first time since being dumped out by RB Leipzig in 2020 at the round of 16 stage.

The arrival of Antonio Conte has rejuvenated the club and given the team, as well as their fans, hope they could be a threat in the Champions League.

Marseille are also back in the Champions League after a year away and will be looking to reach the knockout stages, having not done so since 2012.

The other teams in Champions League Group D are Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Tottenham and Marseille.

When is Tottenham v Marseille?

The Champions League Group D match between Tottenham and Marseille kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, September 7.

Which TV channel is Tottenham v Marseille on?

The game between Tottenham and Marseille will be shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Tottenham v Marseille?

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via or via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Tottenham v Marseille via live text updates?

We will be hosting live text coverage , and all the key Champions League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Do Spurs have enough strength in depth?

Spurs signed seven players in the summer transfer window, including Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma which has given them a big boost.

Their unbeaten start in the Premier League evidences that evolution, even though they have found it difficult to get over the line at times.

With the Qatar World Cup in mid-November, teams in European competitions will be playing every 3-4 days. This is where Spurs will really be tested in both the Champions League and Premier League.

Tavares lights up Ligue 1

Last season, William Saliba made a breakthrough when being loaned by Arsenal to Marseille. This time it’s Nuno Tavares.

Tavares has already scored three times this campaign, more than his entire previous professional career in total, with Marseille sitting joint-top of Ligue 1 alongside champions Paris Saint-Germain on 16 points.

