Rio Ferdinand admits he looks at Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold “with concern” and believes he needs to show the same intensity defensively as he does when going forward.

Alexander-Arnold has had a difficult start to the season. He has deemed to be at fault for several of the goals Liverpool have conceded this campaign, including in their 4-1 defeat to Napoli

Ferdinand pointed to his own experiences as a defender and what Alexander-Arnold should do to turn his form around.

“I look at it with concern,” Ferdinand told BT Sport ahead of Liverpool’s game against Ajax.

“He’s a fantastic footballer, fabulous, especially with the ball in his feet.

“I’ve watched him in the Champions League as well against top left-wingers, shut them out one v one. So he’s got it in his locker, no doubt about it.

“I want to see Trent gain confidence through a game, especially in the early parts through defending well. Getting up against people with big intensity, being right on the money and winning the first duels against the winger.

“My only fear that can creep in is the way Liverpool play, he’s looking for confidence through just attacking scenarios in a game.

“As a full-back, and I know the position has changed, but just having those defensive elements right in tune and right intact early in the game.

“His attacking area just comes out naturally a little bit like when I played. The defensive part I had to really focus and hone in on to get my best performances.”

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen added: “That right-hand side has changed. It used to be [Jordan] Henderson on the right side of that midfield, now it’s Harvey Elliott.

“In a lot of the attacking movements, Elliott and Trent were in very strange positions, in fact even Mohamed Salah was compared to what we are used to seeing.

“From a defensive point of view, I think the whole world wants to see a good performance from a defensive point of view because nobody questions how good he is on the ball. We’ve probably never seen anything like it, that’s how much ability he’s got.

“But defensively, if he can mop up that, he can become one of the greats.”

What Liverpool will have done since 'embarrassing' Napoli defeat

Ferdinand also outlined what would have gone at Liverpool since their 4-1 defeat to Napoli last week, stating there “may have been finger pointing and arguments”.

Liverpool suffered their worst European defeat since 1966 as Napoli stunned Jurgen Klopp’s side in their opening match of the Champions League.

The Reds have had five days to recuperate and prepare for their game against Ajax on Tuesday night at Anfield.

“There definitely would have been meetings and people voicing their meetings,” said Ferdinand.

“Players with a platform have got to speak. Sometimes it’s an argument, sometimes a lot of finger pointing and hope that the truth come out.

“But I think it’s important that happens, to get it off your chest, because that was an embarrassing night.

“All of those players would have been embarrassed, upset with their own personal performances but as a team, with what they have done over the last few years, that isn’t the level that they have been used to putting out.”

