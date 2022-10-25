Kepa, who joined Chelsea as the most expensive goalkeeper in the world for £71.6 million in 2018, was largely used as a second-choice keeper under Thomas Tuchel, with Edouard Mendy getting the nod.

Ad

However, the arrival of Potter and an injury to Mendy in September gave Kepa another opportunity and he has impressed as Chelsea have been unbeaten with him between the posts this season in the Premier League

Premier League 'A point is about right' – Potter concedes Chelsea did not deserve to win against Man Utd 22/10/2022 AT 19:31

“He’s shown amazing resilience because there were times when the crowd were on his back,” Cole told BT Sport ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League match against RB Salzburg.

“There were a lot of people putting his hat on him saying he would be the next Pete [sic] Cech or Thibaut Courtois. It didn’t work out for him, he made a lot of mistakes and came out of the team.

“Actively he was open and said he wanted to move club but he’s knuckled down and is a great example for young players out there that you can re-build your confidence and yourself.

“He’s come back in and he’s been outstanding. When your goalkeeper is making saves like that [great saves], it gives you belief. He’s been fantastic.

“It’s a real signifier where Potter wants to go. Chelsea are going to be a possession-based team now.

“It’s crucial to have a goalkeeper that you can trust and handle the ball. Kepa is as good as anyone with the ball at his feet. He’s been outstanding, a midfielder would produce some of his passes.”

Kepa has had five clean sheets in the last six games in all competitions, underlining his re-emergence as Chelsea's No.1 goalkeeper.

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle also praised Kepa, but believes the real test will come when he makes a blunder that costs Chelsea.

“He’s shown such mental strength, he’s had to be patient,” said Hoddle. “He’s been given his chance and taken it with both hands.

“There will be a day where he will make a mistake and that is when he will have his major, major test so he can re-edit that and keep going. It will happen because goalkeepers make mistakes. That will be when he really shows if he has the strength of mind.

“When the ball comes to his feet he is not worried about it, there’s no doubt in his mind. He looks really calm.”

Football ‘It’s always negative’ – ‘Immature’ Mbappe slammed by Aluko and Cole 11/10/2022 AT 19:44