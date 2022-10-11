AC Milan v Chelsea LIVE - Jorginho and Aubameyang have Chelsea in the lead against 10-man Milan
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 11.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
94'
FULL TIME
Two first half goals from Jorginho and Aubameyang gives Chelsea all three points in MIlan. A professional and controlled display against the ten men of Milan puts Chelsea top of the group.
90'
Chelsea
CLOSING IN ON VICTORY
A controlled second half from Chelsea, who have limited Milan to just one shot on target. 4 minutes added on.
AC Milan
YELLOW CARD FOR MILAN
Fode Ballo-Toure is now in the book for Milan!
Yellow card
Fodé Ballo-Touré
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Chelsea
SUBSTITUTION FOR CHELSEA
Cucurella is on for Chilwell.
Off
Ben Chilwell
Chelsea
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide2
Offsides1
On
Marc Cucurella
Chelsea
89'
YELLOW CARD FOR MILAN
Sandro Tonali is booked.
Yellow card
Sandro Tonali
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls5
Fouls against1
Free Kicks3
87'
Chelsea
YELLOW CARD FOR CHELSEA
Conor Gallagher is shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away.
Yellow card
Conor Gallagher
Chelsea
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Wide1
Corners2
84'
Chelsea
IMPRESSIVE GALLAGHER
Since coming on Gallagher has been very good in possession, completing 100% of his 31 passes and moving into some brilliant attacking spaces.
80'
AC Milan
SUBSTITUTION FOR AC MILAN
Fode Ballo-Toure is on for Theo Hernandez.
80'
AC Milan
SUBSTITUTION FOR AC MILAN
Divock Origi is on for Rafael Leao.
Off
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
Fouls against1
On
Divock Origi
AC Milan
79'
Chelsea
SUBSTITUTION FOR CHELSEA
Kai Havertz is on for goalscorer Aubameyang.
Off
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
On
Kai Havertz
Chelsea
78'
DEFENDING DEEP
Milan have all nine outfielders behind the ball, Chelsea are refusing to rush their play and are content to keep the ball. Ole's ring around San Siro from the travelling Chelsea supporters.
74'
Chelsea
A MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Rafael Leao leads the counter attack for Milan, who has Rebic sprinting ahead of him but Leao fails to spot him and is dispossessed. The right pass there and Milan would have been in.
69'
TOTAL CONTROL
Chelsea have had a whopping 73% possession so far in this second half, knocking it about with efficiency and accuracy.
Milan, who have had to work for so long with ten men are understandably starting to tire.
67'
YELLOW CARD FOR AC MILAN
Another name is added to the long list of yellow cards. Pobega, who has been on the pitch a matter of minutes is in the referee's notebook.
Yellow card
Tommaso Pobega
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
64'
AC Milan
MILAN GIVING IT A GO
AC Milan are looking to counter when they can so far in this second half. They are defending the spaces well with 10 men and looking to pinch the ball.
62'
AC Milan
SUBSTITUTION FOR MILAN
Rebic is on for Giroud.
62'
AC Milan
SUBSTITUTION FOR MILAN
Pobega is on for Bennacer
Off
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Tommaso Pobega
AC Milan
62'
Chelsea
SUBSTITUTION FOR CHELSEA
Ruben Loftus Cheek is on for Raheem Sterling.
Off
Raheem Sterling
Chelsea
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
On
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea
62'
Chelsea
SUBSTITUTION FOR CHELSEA
Reece James is off for Cesar Azpilicueta, he decided to give it a go following an innocuous landing but he cannot continue.
Off
Reece James
Chelsea
Fouls3
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
César Azpilicueta
Chelsea
60'
BIG OPPORTUNITY FOR MILAN
Excellent work from Leao who bursts past two Chelsea defenders before Sergino Dest blazes over.