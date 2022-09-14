AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb live - all the latest from Tommaso Pobega seals the points for Rossoneri

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 14.09.2022
AC Milan
Completed
3
1
Dinamo Zagreb
Live Updates
Updated 14/09/2022 at 19:12 GMT

Headlines

Thanks for joining us.
AC Milan climb to top of group with confident Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
Live comment icon
FULL TIME: AC MILAN 3-1 DINAMO ZAGREB
Match official Jesus Gil Manzano blows his whistle to signal the end of this game here at the San Siro. Job done for Milan, who go to the top of Group E.

Image credit: Getty Images

90'
Live comment icon
THREE ADDED MINUTES
There will be three added minutes at the end of this second half.
90'
Live comment icon
Dinamo Zagreb
Marin is booked for a foul on Calabria.
Antonio Marin
Yellow card
Antonio Marin
Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
85'
FOUL!
Leao does well to dig out a cross right by the left-side touchline, and it picks out Dest in the middle of the area. The American international gets his head on it, but it can only go over the bar.
The whistle then goes as Dest fouled Ljubicic in the middle of that.
84'
Live comment icon
Dinamo Zagreb
Marin also comes on for Zagreb.
Mislav Oršic
Off
Mislav Oršic
Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb
Goals1
On target2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Antonio Marin
On
Antonio Marin
Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb
83'
Live comment icon
Dinamo Zagreb
Another Dinamo change which signals that their manager feels the game is done.
Bruno Petkovic
Off
Bruno Petkovic
Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb
Assists1
Fouls against3
Martin Baturina
On
Martin Baturina
Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb
82'
DEST LUCKY?
The Milan substitute, who has just come on, is seen pushing Livakovic after a Milan move came to nothing. That was needless.
78'
Live comment icon
Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo also make a change as Drmic replaces Ristovski.
Stefan Ristovski
Off
Stefan Ristovski
Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Josip Drmic
On
Josip Drmic
Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb
78'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
Rade Krunic also comes on for Brahim Diaz, who has had a good game.
Ismaël Bennacer
Off
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
AC Milan
On target1
Fouls3
Free Kicks2
Rade Krunic
On
Rade Krunic
AC Milan
AC Milan
78'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
Dest also replaces Bennacer for Milan as Pioli makes some changes.
Brahim Díaz
Off
Brahim Díaz
AC Milan
AC Milan
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks1
Sergiño Dest
On
Sergiño Dest
AC Milan
AC Milan
78'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
Messias replaces Saelemaekers after that goal for Milan.
Alexis Saelemaekers
Off
Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan
AC Milan
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
Junior Messias
On
Junior Messias
AC Milan
AC Milan
76'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
Tommaso Pobega
Goal
Tommaso Pobega
AC Milan
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! MILAN SURELY HAVE SEALED IT
Pobega, who has not been on the pitch long, has a big goal for his side! A really nice move.
Leao lays it off to him just outside the box, and the midfielder plays the give-and-go with Hernandez. The latter plays in Pobega with a superb through pass into the centre of the area first-time from an acute angle on the left, and the midfielder finishes brilliantly into the net, with the ball taking a touch off the crossbar on its way in.
74'
Live comment icon
Dinamo Zagreb
YELLOW CARD
Orsic goes down softly right at the edge of the penalty area after a tussle with Bennacer, and the referee books the Dinamo front-man for simulation, clearly gesturing to the player that he dived.
71'
WILD EFFORT
Orsic plays in Petkovic inside the area, but the forward is at a very tight angle at the near post. He opts to put his laces through the ball but it is wild and sails well wide of the goal.
69'
FOUL
Bennacer clips Ristovski in the middle of the pitch and the visitors have a free-kick.
67'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
De Ketelaere also replaces Giroud for the Rossoneri, suggesting that the Belgian will be deployed at No. 9.
Olivier Giroud
Off
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
AC Milan
Goals1
On target3
Wide1
Offsides1
Charles De Ketelaere
On
Charles De Ketelaere
AC Milan
AC Milan
67'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
AC Milan make their first change as Pobega replaces Tonali.
Sandro Tonali
Off
Sandro Tonali
AC Milan
AC Milan
Wide1
Offsides2
Corners3
Tommaso Pobega
On
Tommaso Pobega
AC Milan
AC Milan
62'
Live comment icon
Dinamo Zagreb
Dario Spikic comes on for Sadegh Moharrami as Dinamo Zagreb make their first change of the night.
Sadegh Moharrami
Off
Sadegh Moharrami
Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb
On target1
Wide1
Dario Špikic
On
Dario Špikic
Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb
60'
POOR EFFORT
Theo Hernandez opts to take the free-kick, and he hits it with power very low, but it goes straight into the Zagreb wall and they eventually clear.