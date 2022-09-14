AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb live - all the latest from Tommaso Pobega seals the points for Rossoneri
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 14.09.2022
AC Milan climb to top of group with confident Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL TIME: AC MILAN 3-1 DINAMO ZAGREB
Match official Jesus Gil Manzano blows his whistle to signal the end of this game here at the San Siro. Job done for Milan, who go to the top of Group E.
90'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
There will be three added minutes at the end of this second half.
90'
Dinamo Zagreb
Marin is booked for a foul on Calabria.
Yellow card
Antonio Marin
Dinamo Zagreb
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
85'
FOUL!
Leao does well to dig out a cross right by the left-side touchline, and it picks out Dest in the middle of the area. The American international gets his head on it, but it can only go over the bar.
The whistle then goes as Dest fouled Ljubicic in the middle of that.
84'
Dinamo Zagreb
Marin also comes on for Zagreb.
Off
Mislav Oršic
Dinamo Zagreb
Goals1
On target2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Antonio Marin
Dinamo Zagreb
83'
Dinamo Zagreb
Another Dinamo change which signals that their manager feels the game is done.
Off
Bruno Petkovic
Dinamo Zagreb
Assists1
Fouls against3
On
Martin Baturina
Dinamo Zagreb
82'
DEST LUCKY?
The Milan substitute, who has just come on, is seen pushing Livakovic after a Milan move came to nothing. That was needless.
78'
Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo also make a change as Drmic replaces Ristovski.
Off
Stefan Ristovski
Dinamo Zagreb
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Josip Drmic
Dinamo Zagreb
78'
AC Milan
Rade Krunic also comes on for Brahim Diaz, who has had a good game.
Off
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
On target1
Fouls3
Free Kicks2
On
Rade Krunic
AC Milan
78'
AC Milan
Dest also replaces Bennacer for Milan as Pioli makes some changes.
Off
Brahim Díaz
AC Milan
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Sergiño Dest
AC Milan
78'
AC Milan
Messias replaces Saelemaekers after that goal for Milan.
Off
Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
On
Junior Messias
AC Milan
76'
AC Milan
Goal
Tommaso Pobega
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! MILAN SURELY HAVE SEALED IT
Pobega, who has not been on the pitch long, has a big goal for his side! A really nice move.
Leao lays it off to him just outside the box, and the midfielder plays the give-and-go with Hernandez. The latter plays in Pobega with a superb through pass into the centre of the area first-time from an acute angle on the left, and the midfielder finishes brilliantly into the net, with the ball taking a touch off the crossbar on its way in.
74'
Dinamo Zagreb
YELLOW CARD
Orsic goes down softly right at the edge of the penalty area after a tussle with Bennacer, and the referee books the Dinamo front-man for simulation, clearly gesturing to the player that he dived.
71'
WILD EFFORT
Orsic plays in Petkovic inside the area, but the forward is at a very tight angle at the near post. He opts to put his laces through the ball but it is wild and sails well wide of the goal.
69'
FOUL
Bennacer clips Ristovski in the middle of the pitch and the visitors have a free-kick.
67'
AC Milan
De Ketelaere also replaces Giroud for the Rossoneri, suggesting that the Belgian will be deployed at No. 9.
Off
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
Goals1
On target3
Wide1
Offsides1
On
Charles De Ketelaere
AC Milan
67'
AC Milan
AC Milan make their first change as Pobega replaces Tonali.
Off
Sandro Tonali
AC Milan
Wide1
Offsides2
Corners3
On
Tommaso Pobega
AC Milan
62'
Dinamo Zagreb
Dario Spikic comes on for Sadegh Moharrami as Dinamo Zagreb make their first change of the night.
Off
Sadegh Moharrami
Dinamo Zagreb
On target1
Wide1
On
Dario Špikic
Dinamo Zagreb
60'
POOR EFFORT
Theo Hernandez opts to take the free-kick, and he hits it with power very low, but it goes straight into the Zagreb wall and they eventually clear.