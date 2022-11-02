AC Milan v Red Bull Salzburg LIVE: Both sides are looking to qualify for the knockout stage
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 02.11.2022
Live
50'
SHELLSHOCKED
RB Salzburg ended the first half so well but they look completely stunned here by that second Milan goal. Milan keeping possession well and it really is a mountain climb for the Austrian side who will have to score three goals with no reply.
46'
Goal
Rade Krunic
AC Milan
GOAL - AC MILAN
What a start for Milan! Olivier Giroud heads back across goal to Krunic who heads home past Kohn! What a massive goal that could prove to be.
45'
SUB FOR SALZBURG
Confirmation of the half-time change. Solet is off for Bernardo.
Off
Oumar Solet
Red Bull Salzburg
On
Bernardo
Red Bull Salzburg
2nd Half
45'
WE ARE BACK UNDERWAY
Let's hope the second half is as entertaining as the first!
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF TIME!
That was a thoroughly enjoyable first half! See you in 15!
44'
YELLOW CARD - SALZBURG
Noah Okafor is shown a yellow card for a block on Leao.
Yellow card
Noah Okafor
Red Bull Salzburg
42'
THE GOALSCORER
42'
SALZBURG PUSHING
The Austrian side are really pushing for an equaliser here before half-time and the gaps in behind for Milan on the counter are getting bigger and bigger.
40'
SO CLOSE TO 2-0!
Rafael Leao burst through down the left hand side for Milan and engineers a shot but Pavlovic puts in a superb last ditch tackle. If it wasn't for that block it was surely a goal for Milan.
38'
ANOTHER CHANCE!
Sucic fires a vicious shot towards goal but Tatarusanu is equal to it and palms away well.
37'
CHANCE!
Good play from Salzburg again and Kjaergaard is able to take on a shot but it's well wide. Salzburg are playing well but need to improve their final ball.
36'
CORNER SALZBURG!
Superb play from the Austrian side leads to a corner.
34'
GOOD POSSESSION
Salzburg have settled on the ball now and are trying to carefully create an opening, as opposed to being more direct. They will really want a goal before half-time.
32'
TENSE AFFAIR
With every chance Salzburg don't take in front of goal and with every chance they allow Milan to have, the Salzburg players are getting more and more frustrated.
29'
NO PENALTY!
VAR officials checked a potential penalty following a sliding challenge from Kalulu, but the referee has stuck to his original decision of no penalty.
27'
LEAO THE LIVEWIRE
Rafael Leao is proving to be a real handful so far with his pace and trickery, especially given he has lots of space to run into.
26'
NO GOAL!
Olivier Giroud's second of the night has been ruled out for offside. It's still 1-0!
25'
GOAL - AC MILAN
Olivier Giroud is there again! Theo Hernandez fires a shot which is spilled by the goalkeeper Kohn and Giroud is on hand to tap home.
22'
OVER!
The ball comes to Giroud on the bounce and the Frenchman fires over the bar. Another waring sign for Salzburg, who really cannot afford to go 2-0 down.
20'
SPACE
There is so much space for both sides and you get the feeling this one will not end 1-0. Milan only need a point but are looking to take advantage of the space in behind Salzburg, who are piling forward.