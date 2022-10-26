Ajax v Liverpool live! - All the Latest from Amsterdam ArenA as Harvey Elliott puts Liverpool 3-0 up!
Champions League / Group Stage
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 26.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME: AJAX 0-3 LIVERPOOL
That's all from the Amsterdam ArenA as Ajax are dumped out of the competition at the group stage and Liverpool progress to the knockout phase with one match to spare. Report to follow on eurosport.co.uk.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+2'
PUSHED AWAY
Jones earns Liverpool a late corner, but Pasveer pushes it away. van Dijk stays forward and tries to cross instead of shooting, but it proves to be the wrong call as the home side intercept and clear their lines.
90'
CLEARED!
Liverpool try to create another big chance as Firmino and Carvalho combine well in Ajax's box, but the hosts just about smuggle the ball clear. We will play three more minutes of added time.
87'
Liverpool
Late change for Liverpool as Tsimikas is introduced.
Off
Andrew Robertson
Liverpool
Assists1
Wide1
Corners1
On
Kostas Tsimikas
Liverpool
85'
Ajax
Off
Edson Álvarez
Ajax
Fouls against1
Wide2
Free Kicks2
On
Florian Grillitsch
Ajax
85'
Ajax
Off
Steven Berghuis
Ajax
Fouls against1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide3
Free Kicks2
On
Francisco Conceição
Ajax
84'
WIDE!
Timber causes problems once again down the inside left channel as he drives forward and cuts inside, but he shanks his shot wide of the near post from inside the area!
79'
CORNER
Gomez does well to get across and stop Tadic crossing the ball in from the left. The ball goes out for a corner, but Ajax cannot make the most of it once again.
75'
POOR TOUCH!
Bergwijn is played through in space down the left flank, but he misses up his second touch as he cuts inside and the chance is gone in an instant. He may have been offside there, but we'll never know.
71'
Liverpool
Off
Fabinho
Liverpool
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Stefan Bajcetic
Liverpool
71'
Liverpool
Off
Harvey Elliott
Liverpool
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against2
On
Fabio Carvalho
Liverpool
71'
Liverpool
No risk is taken and Henderson comes off.
Off
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool
Assists1
Fouls1
On
James Milner
Liverpool
69'
CLASH OF KNEES
Klopp is unhappy and may be forced to make a change as Henderson clashes knees with Alvarez. The Liverpool captain needs treatment, and the referee opts against giving the foul.
67'
CHANCE!
A chance for Taylor. He leans as he hits Tadic's low cutback from the right and it sees him blaze his effort over the crossbar.
64'
HIGH AND WIDE OF THE MARK
Bergwijn does well to latch onto Kudus' pass on the inside-left channel of the box. He shifts the ball to his right foot to give himself a yard on Alexander-Arnold, before trying to curl it towards the far corner, but his shot is high and wide of the mark.
62'
Ajax
Ajax make another change as Brobbey is replaced by Taylor. Not a popular change judging by the boos from the home fans. It means that Kudus is now the out-and-out forward for Ajax.
Off
Brian Brobbey
Ajax
Fouls against2
On
Kenneth Taylor
Ajax
61'
Liverpool
Nunez is replaced by Jones for Liverpool.
Off
Darwin Núñez
Liverpool
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
On
Curtis Jones
Liverpool
58'
Ajax
Wijndal also comes on for Blind.
Off
Daley Blind
Ajax
Blocked Shots1
Free Kicks2
On
Owen Wijndal
Ajax
57'
Ajax
Ajax make a double change. The first sees Kudus replace Klaasen.
Off
Davy Klaassen
Ajax
On
Mohammed Kudus
Ajax