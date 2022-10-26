Ajax v Liverpool live! - All the Latest from Amsterdam ArenA as Harvey Elliott puts Liverpool 3-0 up!

Champions League / Group Stage
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 26.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/ajax/teamcenter.shtml
Ajax
Completed
0
3
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
    Updated 26/10/2022 at 20:56 GMT
    REPORT
    Thanks for joining us!
    Liverpool hit three past Ajax to reach knockout stages
    End of 2nd Half
    90+4'
    FULL-TIME: AJAX 0-3 LIVERPOOL
    That's all from the Amsterdam ArenA as Ajax are dumped out of the competition at the group stage and Liverpool progress to the knockout phase with one match to spare. Report to follow on eurosport.co.uk.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+2'
    PUSHED AWAY
    Jones earns Liverpool a late corner, but Pasveer pushes it away. van Dijk stays forward and tries to cross instead of shooting, but it proves to be the wrong call as the home side intercept and clear their lines.
    90'
    CLEARED!
    Liverpool try to create another big chance as Firmino and Carvalho combine well in Ajax's box, but the hosts just about smuggle the ball clear. We will play three more minutes of added time.
    87'
    Liverpool
    Late change for Liverpool as Tsimikas is introduced.
    Andrew Robertson
Off
    Off
    Andrew Robertson
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    Kostas Tsimikas
On
    On
    Kostas Tsimikas
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    85'
    Ajax
    Edson Álvarez
Off
    Off
    Edson Álvarez
    Ajax
    Ajax
    Florian Grillitsch
On
    On
    Florian Grillitsch
    Ajax
    Ajax
    85'
    Live comment icon
    Ajax
    Steven Berghuis
Off
    Off
    Steven Berghuis
    Ajax
    Ajax
    Francisco Conceição
On
    On
    Francisco Conceição
    Ajax
    Ajax
    84'
    WIDE!
    Timber causes problems once again down the inside left channel as he drives forward and cuts inside, but he shanks his shot wide of the near post from inside the area!
    79'
    CORNER
    Gomez does well to get across and stop Tadic crossing the ball in from the left. The ball goes out for a corner, but Ajax cannot make the most of it once again.
    75'
    POOR TOUCH!
    Bergwijn is played through in space down the left flank, but he misses up his second touch as he cuts inside and the chance is gone in an instant. He may have been offside there, but we'll never know.
    71'
    Liverpool
    Fabinho
    Off
    Fabinho
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    Stefan Bajcetic
On
    On
    Stefan Bajcetic
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    71'
    Liverpool
    Harvey Elliott
Off
    Off
    Harvey Elliott
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    Goals1
    On target2
    Fouls against2
    Fabio Carvalho
On
    On
    Fabio Carvalho
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    71'
    Liverpool
    No risk is taken and Henderson comes off.
    Jordan Henderson
Off
    Off
    Jordan Henderson
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    James Milner
On
    On
    James Milner
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    69'
    CLASH OF KNEES
    Klopp is unhappy and may be forced to make a change as Henderson clashes knees with Alvarez. The Liverpool captain needs treatment, and the referee opts against giving the foul.
    67'
    CHANCE!
    A chance for Taylor. He leans as he hits Tadic's low cutback from the right and it sees him blaze his effort over the crossbar.
    64'
    HIGH AND WIDE OF THE MARK
    Bergwijn does well to latch onto Kudus' pass on the inside-left channel of the box. He shifts the ball to his right foot to give himself a yard on Alexander-Arnold, before trying to curl it towards the far corner, but his shot is high and wide of the mark.
    62'
    Ajax
    Ajax make another change as Brobbey is replaced by Taylor. Not a popular change judging by the boos from the home fans. It means that Kudus is now the out-and-out forward for Ajax.
    Brian Brobbey
Off
    Off
    Brian Brobbey
    Ajax
    Ajax
    Kenneth Taylor
On
    On
    Kenneth Taylor
    Ajax
    Ajax
    61'
    Liverpool
    Nunez is replaced by Jones for Liverpool.
    Darwin Núñez
Off
    Off
    Darwin Núñez
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    Curtis Jones
On
    On
    Curtis Jones
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    58'
    Ajax
    Wijndal also comes on for Blind.
    Daley Blind
Off
    Off
    Daley Blind
    Ajax
    Ajax
    Owen Wijndal
On
    On
    Owen Wijndal
    Ajax
    Ajax
    57'
    Ajax
    Ajax make a double change. The first sees Kudus replace Klaasen.
    Davy Klaassen
Off
    Off
    Davy Klaassen
    Ajax
    Ajax
    Mohammed Kudus
On
    On
    Mohammed Kudus
    Ajax
    Ajax