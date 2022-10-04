Ajax v Napoli: Live Champions League updates as Raspadori, Di Lorenzo, Zielinski, Kvaratskhelia & Simeone score
Champions League / Group Stage
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 04.10.2022
- M. Kudus(9')
- G. Raspadori(18', 47')
- G. Di Lorenzo(33')
- P. Zielinski(45')
- K. Kvaratskhelia(63')
- G. Simeone(81')
End of 2nd Half
FT
FT: AJAX 1-6 NAPOLI
Seven wins in a row, six goals scored - it was simply amazing from Napoli.
Ajax were really bad and their defending was unconvincing but you still have to be clinical and the visitors certainly were. They have humiliated Ajax in front of their own fans.
90'
ONE MORE MINUTE
The ref has been kind to Ajax adding just one minute of injury time.
Napoli have ran riot - the question is can Napoli maintain this level throughout the season - if they can they will challenge for the Serie A title and Champions League.
87'
OFF THE BAR
It's nearly seven. Zanoli crosses and Ndombele's shot comes off the bar. Pasveer actually tips it onto the bar - great save.
84'
MORE SUBS
Rensch comes off to boos with Baas on.
Di Lorenzo is taken off for youngster Zanoli.
81'
Goal
Giovanni Simeone
Napoli
GOAL: AJAX 1-6 NAPOLI
Ndombele slides through Simeone and he strikes it powerfully into the roof of the net - this is getting out of hand. Hit for six.
80'
SUBSTITUTES
Grillitsch is on for Timber for Ajax.
Gaetano is on for Lobotoka for Napoli.
78'
LOZANO FIRES WIDE
The Mexican is yet to score and he wants to get on the scoresheet. He flies down the right and shoots just wide across goal.
76'
SEEING IT OUT
If Napoli want to go for more they can but they're just keeping the ball for fun.
This performance has been nothing short of incredible - remember they were 1-0 down.
73'
RED CARD
The night just gets worse for Ajax with the home fans ironically cheering.
Tadic, the captain, was already on a yellow and he's caught Elmas in the face - a second yellow and he leaves the field to more boos.
Red card
Dušan Tadic
Ajax
72'
DOUBLE CHANGE
Berghuis and Taylor go off to boos from fans.
Brobbey and Klaassen come on.
71'
DESERVED LEAD
1-5 does not flatter Napoli.
Ajax have been poor since going ahead but credit must go to Napoli. Surely only Man City are playing better attacking football in Europe right now.
69'
NEARLY SIX
It's a corner put in and Rrahmani volleys it powerfully at goal and Pasveer saves it. Napoli have been good but this is woeful defending from Ajax.
67'
FANS LEAVING
Ajax have been demolished here and some fans have seen enough of this humiliation and are heading for the exits.
Kudus has a shot as does Anguissa.
64'
DOUBLE SUBS
Kvaratskhelia and Raspadori now go off with Elmas and Simeone coming on.
63'
Goal
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli
GOAL: AJAX 1-5 NAPOLI
It's so good from Napoli and from the man nicknamed 'Karadona'.
Kvaratskhelia cuts in from the left, plays a one two with Raspadori that takes three defenders out the game and he bends it into the back of the net.
His first Champions League goal - what a performance.
60'
CORNERS
Ajax have a succession of corners - all are good deliveries but all are defended well as Rrahmani heads the last one out.
57'
ON HIS CASE
Tadic has been very out of form this season and is yet to score. He is normally Ajax's main creator and he chips in with goals but it's like he hasn't even been playing.
The Serbian gives away the ball and there's a groan from Ajax supporters.
54'
CALMING DOWN
After a first half that was thrilling things seem to have calmed down. The goal straight after the break has surely sealed three points for Napoli and it has silenced the home crowd.
51'
HEADS UP
Ajax must keep their heads up or this could get worse. They swing a few crosses in that are all dealt with by the centre-backs.
49'
NEW FAVOURITE TEAM?
Napoli are being praised heavily for their great performances and goalscoring this season and deservedly so.