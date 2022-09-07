Ajax v Rangers - Gers three-down in first half
Champions League / Group Stage
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 07.09.2022
Live
72'
GOAL RULED OUT!
This seems harsh, a long time earlier in the move Kent was just offside so the goal gets cancelled.
71'
Goal
Borna Barišic
Rangers
Goals1
On target1
Offsides1
Free Kicks5
GOAL FOR RANGERS!
A wonderful strike from Barisic, cutting in from the left flank and curling an effort past the Ajax keeper with his right foot.
66'
WONDERFUL RUN INTO THE AREA FROM KUDUS
But after a scintillating mazy run in the area, he loses the ball just as he was about to strike and King cleared the danger.
64'
STILL ALL HANDS ON DECK IN RANGERS' DEFENCE
Berghuis puts a cross into the area which Kent heads away from danger.
61'
TADIC PUTS A CROSS INTO A DANGEROUS AREA
But no home striker was there and Lundstram nudged the ball back to his keeper.
56'
SANDS MEETS KENT'S FREE KICK
But he cannot direct his header at goal.
50'
LITTLE CHANGE IN THE SECOND HALF
The ball still residing almost exclusively in the Rangers half.
46'
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR RANGERS AT HALF TIME
King, Matondo and Jack come in for Tillman, Wright and Tavernier.
46'
AJAX GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
RANGERS GLAD TO HEAR THE HALF-TIME WHISTLE
That half really couldn't have gone much worse.
44'
ANOTHER GOOD STOP FROM MCLAUGHLIN
This time Tadic has him scrambling across his line to deny a shot from the edge of the area.
41'
DECENT STOP FROM MCLAUGHLIN
Taylor finds play opening up for him 25 yards from goal and he drives a low effort towards the corner which McLaughlin gets down to push away.
39'
RANGERS CAN BARELY GET THE BALL OUT OF THEIR OWN HALF
It has been quite the culture shock for the Glasgow giants in Europe this week.
34'
Goal
Mohammed Kudus
Ajax
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL FOR AJAX!
A wonderful goal from Kudus, he ran directly into the left hand side of the penalty area, shrugging off challenges before launching a rocket which crashed in off the post.
32'
Goal
Steven Berghuis
Ajax
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Corners3
GOAL FOR AJAX!
Berghuis' fairly tame effort from the edge of the box was deflected in off the leg of Sands.
28'
AWFUL MISS FROM RENSCH
Kudus laid the ball on a plate for the full back but he slid an effort wide from eight yards out.
22'
TADIC RETURN BALL A LITTLE FIRM
Bergwijn slid a ball to Tadic on the edge of the box but the former Southampton man's pass was a little firm for the ex-Spur.
17'
Goal
Edson Álvarez
Ajax
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR AJAX!
Tadic sends a corner to the six-yard box where Alvarez climbs highest to head home.
14'
COLAK HAS RANGERS' FIRST SHOT IN ANGER
But the effort is blocked on the edge of the area.
12'
TADIC WITH ANOTHER DANGEROUS CROSS
But Goldson was there to clear on the six-yard box.