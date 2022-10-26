Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen LIVE - Substitute Rodrigo De Paul equalises in must-win game for Madrid to keep Champions League hopes alive
Champions League / Group Stage
Cívitas Metropolitano / 26.10.2022
22:30
MATCH REPORT - MADRID ARE ELIMINATED FROM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AFTER THRILLING TIE
Bizarre scenes as Atleti miss 99th minute penalty after final whistle is called
End of 2nd Half
90'+10
FULL TIME!
What and ending to a truely brilliant game of football! There was another quick check for encroachment after the penalty was missed, but that was as far as it went.
It's finally all over! Madrid are eliminated.
90'+9
HE MISSES!!!
Astonishing!! Carrasco misses the penalty!
90'+8
ATLETICO PENALTY!
He HAS to score if Atletico want to stay in the Champions League!
90'+5
THE REFEREE GOES TO THE MONITOR!
Surely not?
90'+5
HANG ON...
There's a potential penalty check for a handball. The final whistle has gone, but there will be a VAR check.
90'
FULL TIME!
Madrid crash out of the Champions League. Leverkusen hold them to a 2-2 draw.
94'
SIMEONE'S SIDE WILL FIGHT TOOTH AND NAIL UNTIL THE FINAL SECOND
Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha try to combine in the box, but they lose possession as Leverkusen hoof it clear.
93'
MADRID PUSHING
De Paul winds up for another crack from long-range, but it's straight at the goalkeeper.
90'
FIVE ADDITIONAL MINUTES TO BE PLAYED
88'
MADRID ON THE BRINK OF ELIMINATION
There's a little over two minutes of normal time remaining for Madrid to salvage their Champions League campaign!
87'
FELIX COMES ON
Can he find a winner in the final few minutes?
Off
José María Giménez
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide2
On
João Félix
Atlético Madrid
87'
KONDOGBIA BOOKED
Yellow card
Geoffrey Kondogbia
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
85'
GOAL-SAVING CHALLENGE FROM TAH!
He gets in the way of Griezmann who was ready to pull the trigger from close-range.
80'
GRIEZMANN WITH THE SCISSOR KICK!
He forces a good save out of Hradecky, but he just wanders offside before producing the impressive effort.
79'
GIMINEZ IS BOOKED AT THINGS GET HEATED
Yellow card
José María Giménez
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
76'
ALONSO MAKES A THIRD CHANGE
Off
Moussa Diaby
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Goals1
On target3
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Paulinho
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
75'
END TO END - BIG SAVE OBLAK!
Kondogbia drives into the box but runs into traffic and loses possession, ten seconds later Leverkusen are through on goal, and Diaby hits his effort straight at Oblak.
73'
GOOD DELIVERY FROM GRIEZMANN
He whips a dangerous free-kick into a packed Leverkusen box, but no one in red and white could capitalise.
71'
LESS THAN 20 MINUTES TO GO
A reminder, Atletico MUST win tonight, or else they crash out of the Champions League.
