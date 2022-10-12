Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge: Live Champions League updates as win can send visitors through to Round of 16
Champions League / Group Stage
Cívitas Metropolitano / 12.10.2022
17:04
CLUB BRUGGE TEAM NEWS
Manager Carl Hoefkens selects this starting XI as he looks to extend their incredible 100% record in this season's Champions League.
16:57
ATLETICO LINE UP
Diego Simeone chooses this side for tonight's crucial tie. A 5-3-2 has been predicted but it can also be a 4-4-2 that the manager likes to use.
There are plenty of attacking options on the bench worth watching out for later in the game.
16:55
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge.
Tonight's action starts in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
Image credit: Getty Images