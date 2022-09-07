Atletico Madrid v FC Porto: Diego Simeone's side begin the road to Istanbul at hole to Porto
Champions League / Group Stage
Cívitas Metropolitano / 07.09.2022
19.15
JOAO FELIX REVENGE GAME?
Although he made his name at Benfica, Atletico's young forward began his career at FC Porto.
There are rumours that Porto released him because he was considered too small. Will that come back to bite them this evening?
19.10
THE LINEUPS ARE IN
Atletico: Oblak, Carrasco, Reinildo, Witsel, Gimenez, Molina, Koke, Saul, Llorente, Joao Felix, Morata. Subs: Grbic, Gomis, Hermoso, Sergio Diez, Marco, Kondogbia, de Paul, Lemar, Griezmann, Correa
Porto: Costa, Pepe, Pepe, Carmo, Zaidu, Uribe, Otavio, Eusaquio, Galeno, Taremi, Evanilson. Subs: Ramos, Cardoso, Marcano, Veron, Conceição, Namaso, Franco, Wendell, Mário, Cosa, Martínez, Borges
19.05
HELLO AND WELCOME
This evening we have a real clash of styles in the opening match of Champions League Group B. FC Porto have won four of five domestically, while Atleti have endured a less impressive start, taking seven points from their opening four matches.
