SL Benfica v Juventus LIVE: Benfica in total control at the Estadio da Luz

Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio da Luz / 25.10.2022
Benfica
Completed
4
3
Juventus
Aaron Barton
Aaron Barton
Updated 25/10/2022 at 20:55 GMT
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
What a fantastic match! Benfica win 4-3 and progress to the Round of 16. Juventus are out of the competition but could still end up in the UEFA Europa League should they finish third.
93'
Live comment icon
BENFICA SUB
Chiquinho is on for Joao Mario
João Mário
Off
João Mário
Benfica
Benfica
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Penalties1
Chiquinho
On
Chiquinho
Benfica
Benfica
93'
WIDE!
David Neres blasts it wide, Benfica getting chances on the break as expected in these final few moments.
90'
Live comment icon
FOUR ADDITIONAL MINUTES!
88'
WHAT AN ENDING
This match has been asbolutely fantastic, Juventus will be wondering why they didn't commit like this from the start. They are really pushing for an equaliser.
87'
Live comment icon
BENFICA SUB
Petar Musa is on for Rafa Silva
Rafa Silva
Off
Rafa Silva
Benfica
Benfica
Goals2
On target2
Fouls against1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Petar Musa
On
Petar Musa
Benfica
Benfica
87'
Live comment icon
BENFICA SUB
David Neres is on for Goncalo Ramos
Gonçalo Ramos
Off
Gonçalo Ramos
Benfica
Benfica
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
David Neres
On
David Neres
Benfica
Benfica
86'
Live comment icon
THE POST!
Rafa Silva smacks the post! That would have wrapped up the match.
85'
A TENSE FINAL FIVE!
Benfica supporters are visibly nervous, from 4-1 to 4-3 and it's Benfica who are under the cosh.
84'
YELLOW CARD FOR BENFICA
Enzo Fernandez sees yellow.
Enzo Fernández
Yellow card
Enzo Fernández
Benfica
Benfica
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
81'
Live comment icon
BENFICA SUB
Gilberto is on for Bah.
Alexander Bah
Off
Alexander Bah
Benfica
Benfica
Fouls against2
Gilberto
On
Gilberto
Benfica
Benfica
82'
REMARKABLE SCENES
This is absolutely unbelievable, Juventus have offered next to nothing all evening but with the introduction of Iling Jr, Juventus have pulled this game from 4-1 to 4-3! We are in for a grandstand final ten minutes.
78'
Live comment icon
Weston McKennie
Goal
Goal
Weston McKennie
Juventus
Juventus
Goals1
On target2
GOAL - JUVENTUS
It's game on! Two goals in three minutes for Juventus and it's now 4-3!
77'
Live comment icon
Arkadiusz Milik
Goal
Goal
Arkadiusz Milik
Juventus
Juventus
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL - JUVENTUS
Superb work from the English substitute Iling Jr who hangs it up for Milik who volleys home first time to make it 4-2.
75'
Live comment icon
CHANCE FOR A HAT-TRICK!
Some brilliant one touch play leads to a Joao Mario cross who picks out Rafa Silva who takes it first time on the volley but blazes it over! That would have been his third of the night.
71'
CLOSE!
Grimaldo fires in a cross but it's cleared for a corner. That was a brilliant piece of play by Aursnes and Grimaldo.
70'
Live comment icon
JUVENTUS SUB
Samuel Iling is on for Kostic.
Filip Kostic
Off
Filip Kostic
Juventus
Juventus
Corners2
Samuel Iling
On
Samuel Iling
Juventus
Juventus
70'
Live comment icon
JUVENTUS SUB
Matias Soule is on for Vlahovic.
Dusan Vlahovic
Off
Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
Juventus
Assists1
Fouls1
Wide2
Offsides1
Matìas Soulé
On
Matìas Soulé
Juventus
Juventus
69'
Live comment icon
CLOSE!
Alejandro Grimaldo fires a shot from what looked like a crossing position but Szczesny had his eye on it.
67'
CHANGES EXPECTED
We are approaching the 70th minute, which is when Roger Schmidt typically likes to make two and sometimes three changes.