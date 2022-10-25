SL Benfica v Juventus LIVE: Benfica in total control at the Estadio da Luz
Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio da Luz / 25.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
What a fantastic match! Benfica win 4-3 and progress to the Round of 16. Juventus are out of the competition but could still end up in the UEFA Europa League should they finish third.
93'
BENFICA SUB
Chiquinho is on for Joao Mario
Off
João Mário
Benfica
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Penalties1
On
Chiquinho
Benfica
93'
WIDE!
David Neres blasts it wide, Benfica getting chances on the break as expected in these final few moments.
90'
FOUR ADDITIONAL MINUTES!
88'
WHAT AN ENDING
This match has been asbolutely fantastic, Juventus will be wondering why they didn't commit like this from the start. They are really pushing for an equaliser.
87'
BENFICA SUB
Petar Musa is on for Rafa Silva
Off
Rafa Silva
Benfica
Goals2
On target2
Fouls against1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
On
Petar Musa
Benfica
87'
BENFICA SUB
David Neres is on for Goncalo Ramos
Off
Gonçalo Ramos
Benfica
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
David Neres
Benfica
86'
THE POST!
Rafa Silva smacks the post! That would have wrapped up the match.
85'
A TENSE FINAL FIVE!
Benfica supporters are visibly nervous, from 4-1 to 4-3 and it's Benfica who are under the cosh.
84'
YELLOW CARD FOR BENFICA
Enzo Fernandez sees yellow.
Yellow card
Enzo Fernández
Benfica
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
81'
BENFICA SUB
Gilberto is on for Bah.
Off
Alexander Bah
Benfica
Fouls against2
On
Gilberto
Benfica
82'
REMARKABLE SCENES
This is absolutely unbelievable, Juventus have offered next to nothing all evening but with the introduction of Iling Jr, Juventus have pulled this game from 4-1 to 4-3! We are in for a grandstand final ten minutes.
78'
Goal
Weston McKennie
Juventus
Goals1
On target2
GOAL - JUVENTUS
It's game on! Two goals in three minutes for Juventus and it's now 4-3!
77'
Goal
Arkadiusz Milik
Juventus
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL - JUVENTUS
Superb work from the English substitute Iling Jr who hangs it up for Milik who volleys home first time to make it 4-2.
75'
CHANCE FOR A HAT-TRICK!
Some brilliant one touch play leads to a Joao Mario cross who picks out Rafa Silva who takes it first time on the volley but blazes it over! That would have been his third of the night.
71'
CLOSE!
Grimaldo fires in a cross but it's cleared for a corner. That was a brilliant piece of play by Aursnes and Grimaldo.
70'
JUVENTUS SUB
Samuel Iling is on for Kostic.
Off
Filip Kostic
Juventus
Corners2
On
Samuel Iling
Juventus
70'
JUVENTUS SUB
Matias Soule is on for Vlahovic.
Off
Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
Assists1
Fouls1
Wide2
Offsides1
On
Matìas Soulé
Juventus
69'
CLOSE!
Alejandro Grimaldo fires a shot from what looked like a crossing position but Szczesny had his eye on it.
67'
CHANGES EXPECTED
We are approaching the 70th minute, which is when Roger Schmidt typically likes to make two and sometimes three changes.