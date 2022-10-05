SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Live Champions League updates as Benfica level up proceedings in Lisbon
Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio da Luz / 05.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT: BENFICA 1-1 PARIS SAINT GERMAIN
Both sides end the game with their unbeaten record in tact. Messi opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain before an Enzo Fernandez cross was turned in by Danilo Pereira for an own goal.
Both sides sit on 7 points and are both in a very comfortable position in Group H at the halfway point in Group H.
94'
YELLOW CARD
Marco Verratti is booked.
92'
YELLOW CARD
Neymar is shown a yellow card for his protestations.
91'
SUBSTITUTION
Rodrigo Pinho is on for Benfica for the last couple of minutes. An attacking roll of the dice from Roger Schmidt. Neres is off.
88'
Paris Saint-Germain
VITINHA OFF
Vitinha's return to Portugal is over, he is substituted off for Fabian Ruiz with a couple minutes to go.
81'
MESSI OFF
Spanish international Pablo Sarabia is on for PSG. Messi is off.
80'
WHAT A RUN!
Rafa Silva sprints past two PSG players and gets his shot away but sees his effort saved by Donnarumma! So unlucky!
77'
Benfica
FERNANDEZ OFF
Fredrik Aursnes is on for Enzo Fernandez, who was on a yellow card.
77'
RAMOS OFF
Julian Draxler, on loan at Benfica from PSG, is on for Goncalo Ramos.
73'
Benfica
BENFICA TIRING
Roger Schmidt's men are starting to run out of gas here as PSG pile on the pressure. Expect the Benfica boss to make some changes soon.
70'
RAMOS BOOKED
Goncalo Ramos is booked, Benfica's second yellow card of the night.
68'
Paris Saint-Germain
A BRILLIANT SAVE!
Kylian Mbappe fires a wicked effort from distance but Vlachodimos is on hand to tip it round for a corner.
67'
Paris Saint-Germain
SUBSTITUTION
Juan Bernat is on for the injured Nuno Mendes.
66'
SO CLOSE FROM OTAMENDI!
Grimaldo whips in a brilliant free-kick and Otamendi shoulders it wide, a better touch and it would have certainly been Benfica's second goal of the night.
65'
RAFA SILVA FOULED
Neymar escapes a yellow card following a late tackle on Rafa Silva in the final third. What can Benfica muster from this free kick?
60'
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN STARTING TO FLOW
Both Neymar and Messi are getting more and more involved in the match. Messi starting to get on the ball and dictate proceedings, Neymar looking to go 1v1 with the ball.
58'
NO FOUL GIVEN
Rafa Silva is nudged over by Nuno Mendes in a good area for Benfica, but no free-kick is given.
55'
PSG FREE KICK
Good work from Messi and then Vitinha who is fouled and PSG now have a free kick in a central position.
49'
Paris Saint-Germain
SO CLOSE TO SOMETHING SPECIAL!
Neymar improvises brilliantly, striking an overhead kick onto the top of the crossbar! What a goal that would have been.
2nd Half
45'
THE SECOND HALF IS UNDERWAY