Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City LIVE - Updates from Signal Iduna Park as Erling Haaland returns to his former club

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City - Updates from Signal Iduna Park as Erling Haaland returns to his former club

Champions League / Group Stage
Signal Iduna Park / 25.10.2022
Borussia Dortmund
Completed
0
0
Manchester City
25/10/2022 at 20:50 GMT
90'
FULL TIME
There we have it. A low-key affair, ending goalless. Dortmund had the better of the chances, but they won't care about that, safely through along with City. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more LIVE Champions League action.
90'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
90'
SNUFFED OUT
Palmer looks to weave his way into the box, but he's stopped well by Can.
88'
SUBSTITUTION
Palmer replaces Mahrez.
88'
YELLOW CARD
Hummels is booked for a late challenge on Alvarez.
Mats Hummels
Yellow card
Mats Hummels
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
87'
SUBSTITUTION
Papadopoulos replaces Reyna.
Giovanni Reyna - Off
Off
Giovanni Reyna
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Antonios Papadopoulos - On
On
Antonios Papadopoulos
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
87'
BLOCKED
Mahrez works the ball back for Akanji to hit one, but his effort is blocked by Schlotterbeck as the flag is raised.
85'
PETERING OUT
Both sides are happy to conserve their energy for important league games coming up, it seems.
82'
SUBSTITUTION
Marius Wolf replaces Hazard.
Thorgan Hazard - Off
Off
Thorgan Hazard
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Marius Wolf - On
On
Marius Wolf
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
82'
SUBSTITUTION
Moukoko is replaced by Anthony Modeste.
Youssoufa Moukoko - Off
Off
Youssoufa Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Anthony Modeste - On
On
Anthony Modeste
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
81'
SUBSTITUTION
Jack Grealsjh replaces Phil Foden.
Phil Foden
Off
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Manchester City
Jack Grealish - On
On
Jack Grealish
Manchester City
Manchester City
80'
TEN TO GO
Will we get a match-winning goal?
79'
SLOWING DOWN
The tempo of the game has wavered. It's really slowing down, and getting a bit dull for the moment.
76'
15 TO GO
... and still no goals.
74'
INTO THE WALL
... from Hazard's free kick.
73'
SUBSTITUTION
Donyell Malen is replacing Karim Adeyemi.
Karim Adeyemi - Off
Off
Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Donyell Malen - On
On
Donyell Malen
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
72'
FREE KICK, DORTMUND
Akanji is booked for a handball, as Adeyemi menacingly drives infield and strikes with his left!
Manuel Akanji
Yellow card
Manuel Akanji
Manchester City
Manchester City
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
70'
DORTMUND STILL DANGEROUS
... especially on the counter. Adeyemi and Bellingham link up on the right, but it's snuffed out well by Ake.
67'
GREAT SAVE!
A lovely turn and snap-shot from Alvarez takes Kobel by surprise, but he saves well down to his right after the deflection off Schlotterbeck!
67'
WELL HELD
... by Kobel at the near post from Gundogan's effort from a tight angle.