Celtic v Real Madrid LIVE: Ange Postecoglou's side face baptism of fire against Champions League holders
Champions League / Group Stage
Celtic Park / 06.09.2022
21:55
MATCH REPORT
Want some in-depth analysis on the game? We've got you covered.
Hazard scores and assists as Madrid make Celtic pay for missing early chances
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - CELTIC 0-3 REAL MADRID
Despite a promising first-half performance, Celtic taste defeat in their first Champions League group game since 2017. Postecoglou has plenty to build on, at least.
88'
REAL ALMOST MAKE IT FOUR
The visitors come pouring forwards in numbers and Rodrygo ends up with the ball on the edge of the area, but he smashes a shot high and wide.
82'
POSTECOGLOU MAKES FINAL ROLL OF THE DICE
... with Sead Haksabanovic coming on for Jota.
Off
Jota
Celtic
Fouls1
Wide1
Offsides1
Corners2
On
Sead Haksabanovic
Celtic
80'
MORE CHANGES FOR REAL
We're into frivolous substitution territory now, with Ancelotti replacing Vinicius and Modric with Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
On
Marco Asensio
Real Madrid
78'
CELTIC GO CLOSE
Jota crosses to Furuhashi, who guides a shot just over the crossbar.
77'
Goal
Eden Hazard
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against2
Wide1
GOAL!
It's harsh on Celtic, but Real are ruthless. Kroos dinks a ball over the top to Carvajal, who flicks it on to Hazard for a tap-in.
72'
TRIPLE SWITCH FOR CELTIC
Postecoglou shuffles the pack, bringing on Aaron Mooy, David Turnbull and Kyogo Furuhashi for O'Riley, Hatate and Giakoumakis respectively.
Off
Georgios Giakoumakis
Celtic
Fouls4
Fouls against2
On
Kyogo Furuhashi
Celtic
70'
ANCELOTTI MAKES ANOTHER CHANGE
... bringing off Tchouameni for Eduardo Camavinga.
Off
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Real Madrid
Blocked Shots1
Free Kicks1
On
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
66'
GOOD PLAY FROM JOTA
... who jinks and shimmies past Carvajal before whipping a cross to the far post which only narrowly evades Giakoumakis.
63'
YELLOW CARD FOR MAEDA
... after he glances Modric with his elbow in an aerial duel.
Yellow card
Daizen Maeda
Celtic
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
60'
Goal
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
GOAL!
And, just like that, the game is done and dusted. Celtic lose the ball in the middle of the park and Hazard dances forwards before setting up Luka Modric, who avoids a desperate tackle from Jenz before scooping the ball into the back of the net.
56'
Goal
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target3
Fouls against1
GOAL!
It's too easy, that. Valverde tears up the right flank and crosses to Vinicius, who is unmarked in the middle of the box and taps the ball into the back of the net.
51'
HAZARD BUZZING AROUND THE BOX
Real look a lot more aggressive now, but their final ball is still lacking.
47'
SO CLOSE!
Matt O'Riley switches play and picks out Josip Juranovic as he bears down on the box. He hits a low cross to the feet of Maeda, who can only scuff a shot into Courtois' waiting arms.
46'
CHANGES AT THE BREAK
Both sides have made substitutions, with Militao, who looked to have picked up an injury towards the end of the first half, coming off for Antonio Rudiger, while Daizen Maeda has swapped in for Abada.
Off
Liel Abada
Celtic
On target1
Blocked Shots1
On
Daizen Maeda
Celtic
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
We're back underway in Glasgow.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF TIME - CELTIC 0-0 REAL MADRID
While Real grew into the first half and looked more dangerous as time wore on, Celtic will be the happier side at the break. They unsettled the reigning champions for long periods and could easily be ahead, with McGregor only denied an opener by the width of the post.
42'
GREAT SAVE!
Vinicius Junior gets in behind on the left and his pace takes him one-on-one with Hart. The Celtic goalkeeper rushes off his line and stands strong to make a crucial stop.
40'
WASTED OPPORTUNITY FOR REAL
Hazard has an excellent chance to open the scoring after Carvajal picks him out, but he fluffs his lines.