Chelsea v AC Milan live! - Reece James puts Blues three up in this Champions League match!
Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 05.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+2'
FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 3-0 MILAN
Danny Makkelie blows his whistle for full-time and Chelsea have their first Champions League win of the season. They were far the better side tonight, as Milan looked lacklustre.
Impressive Chelsea beat AC Milan to secure first CL win of season
90'
TWO ADDED MINUTES
There will be two minutes of injury time.
87'
CHELSEA SEEING THIS OUT
Chelsea are comfortably seeing out the remainder of this as we draw closer to the end here. It has been a good, controlled performance by the home side.
83'
MILAN STILL TRYING TO FIND AN OPENING
The visitors are trying to find space in the opposition half, but they just cannot break down Chelsea's midfield three.
80'
TEN TO GO
Ten minutes to go here at the Bridge.
75'
Chelsea
Their second sees Sterling replaced by Broja.
Off
Raheem Sterling
Chelsea
Assists1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Offsides2
On
Armando Broja
Chelsea
74'
Chelsea
More Chelsea changes. Their first one sees Mount replaced by Havertz.
Off
Mason Mount
Chelsea
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Offsides1
On
Kai Havertz
Chelsea
73'
AC Milan
Their third change sees Pobega replace Bennacer in midfield.
Off
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
On
Tommaso Pobega
AC Milan
72'
AC Milan
The second change sees Origi replace Giroud, who gets a nice reception from the Chelsea fans as he comes off.
Off
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Divock Origi
AC Milan
72'
AC Milan
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR MILAN
The first change sees Leao replaced by Diaz.
Off
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Brahim Díaz
AC Milan
70'
FREE-KICK COMES TO WASTE
The free-kick from around 35-yards out is bent back towards the penalty area by Bennacer, but Silva gets a vital header on it to divert it away. Giroud gets the final touch as it goes out for a goal-kick.
70'
Chelsea
YELLOW CARD
Silva brings down Leao and is booked.
68'
BRILLIANT CLEARANCE
Leao breaks with pace down the left byline, easily getting past Thiago Silva in the process. He pulls back a low cross into the centre of the penalty area, but Koulibaly is there to clear the danger.
66'
Chelsea
Their second change sees Kovacic replaced by Jorginho in a like-for-like swap.
Off
Mateo Kovacic
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks3
On
Jorginho
Chelsea
65'
Chelsea
Double change for Chelsea. First off sees Gallagher replace Aubameyang.
Off
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea
Goals1
On target1
On
Conor Gallagher
Chelsea
65'
AC Milan
Rebic also comes on for De Ketelaere.
Off
Charles De Ketelaere
AC Milan
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Ante Rebic
AC Milan
64'
AC Milan
Gabbia replaces Krunic for Milan as they make their first change.
Off
Rade Krunic
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Matteo Gabbia
AC Milan
61'
Chelsea
Goal
Reece James
Chelsea
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! CHELSEA HAVE THREE!
James has his goal! It is very poor from Milan, who give the ball away cheaply playing the it out from the back. The ball eventually falls to Sterling, who plays James in behind on the overlap. James takes a touch to set himself, before arrowing in a fantastic strike into the roof of the net!
60'
OFFSIDE!
What a Chelsea move! Mount does brilliantly to hit a switched pass to the opposite right-flank for James, and he is in acres of space as Milan are caught in defence. He plays a cross for Sterling at the back post, but his finish is poor and goes over the bar. However, the flag goes up for offside.
56'
Chelsea
Goal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLL! CHELSEA HAVE THEIR SECOND
Aubameyang strikes! He has his 16th Champions League goal to give his side some daylight.
James' cross from the right is finished brilliantly by Aubameyang in the six-yard box for an easy tap-in past Tatarusanu. Tomori will be disappointed that he was unable to make the interception moments before the ball fell to the Chelsea striker.