Chelsea v AC Milan live! - Reece James puts Blues three up in this Champions League match!

Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 05.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Completed
3
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 05/10/2022 at 20:58 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90+2'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 3-0 MILAN
    Danny Makkelie blows his whistle for full-time and Chelsea have their first Champions League win of the season. They were far the better side tonight, as Milan looked lacklustre.
    Thanks for joining us.
    Impressive Chelsea beat AC Milan to secure first CL win of season
    90'
    Live comment icon
    TWO ADDED MINUTES
    There will be two minutes of injury time.
    87'
    CHELSEA SEEING THIS OUT
    Chelsea are comfortably seeing out the remainder of this as we draw closer to the end here. It has been a good, controlled performance by the home side.
    83'
    MILAN STILL TRYING TO FIND AN OPENING
    The visitors are trying to find space in the opposition half, but they just cannot break down Chelsea's midfield three.
    80'
    TEN TO GO
    Ten minutes to go here at the Bridge.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    75'
    Live comment icon
    Chelsea
    Their second sees Sterling replaced by Broja.
    Raheem Sterling
    Off
    Raheem Sterling
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Assists1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Offsides2
    Armando Broja
    On
    Armando Broja
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    74'
    Live comment icon
    Chelsea
    More Chelsea changes. Their first one sees Mount replaced by Havertz.
    Mason Mount
    Off
    Mason Mount
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls2
    Offsides1
    Kai Havertz
    On
    Kai Havertz
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    73'
    Live comment icon
    AC Milan
    Their third change sees Pobega replace Bennacer in midfield.
    Ismaël Bennacer
    Off
    Ismaël Bennacer
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks1
    Tommaso Pobega
    On
    Tommaso Pobega
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    72'
    Live comment icon
    AC Milan
    The second change sees Origi replace Giroud, who gets a nice reception from the Chelsea fans as he comes off.
    Olivier Giroud
    Off
    Olivier Giroud
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Divock Origi
    On
    Divock Origi
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    72'
    Live comment icon
    AC Milan
    TRIPLE CHANGE FOR MILAN
    The first change sees Leao replaced by Diaz.
    Rafael Leão
    Off
    Rafael Leão
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Brahim Díaz
    On
    Brahim Díaz
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    70'
    FREE-KICK COMES TO WASTE
    The free-kick from around 35-yards out is bent back towards the penalty area by Bennacer, but Silva gets a vital header on it to divert it away. Giroud gets the final touch as it goes out for a goal-kick.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    Chelsea
    YELLOW CARD
    Silva brings down Leao and is booked.
    68'
    BRILLIANT CLEARANCE
    Leao breaks with pace down the left byline, easily getting past Thiago Silva in the process. He pulls back a low cross into the centre of the penalty area, but Koulibaly is there to clear the danger.
    66'
    Live comment icon
    Chelsea
    Their second change sees Kovacic replaced by Jorginho in a like-for-like swap.
    Mateo Kovacic
    Off
    Mateo Kovacic
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Yellow Cards1
    Free Kicks3
    Jorginho
    On
    Jorginho
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    65'
    Live comment icon
    Chelsea
    Double change for Chelsea. First off sees Gallagher replace Aubameyang.
    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Off
    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Goals1
    On target1
    Conor Gallagher
    On
    Conor Gallagher
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    65'
    Live comment icon
    AC Milan
    Rebic also comes on for De Ketelaere.
    Charles De Ketelaere
    Off
    Charles De Ketelaere
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    On target1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Ante Rebic
    On
    Ante Rebic
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    64'
    Live comment icon
    AC Milan
    Gabbia replaces Krunic for Milan as they make their first change.
    Rade Krunic
    Off
    Rade Krunic
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Matteo Gabbia
    On
    Matteo Gabbia
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    61'
    Live comment icon
    Chelsea
    Reece James
    Goal
    Reece James
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Goals1
    Assists1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    GOAL! CHELSEA HAVE THREE!
    James has his goal! It is very poor from Milan, who give the ball away cheaply playing the it out from the back. The ball eventually falls to Sterling, who plays James in behind on the overlap. James takes a touch to set himself, before arrowing in a fantastic strike into the roof of the net!
    60'
    Live comment icon
    OFFSIDE!
    What a Chelsea move! Mount does brilliantly to hit a switched pass to the opposite right-flank for James, and he is in acres of space as Milan are caught in defence. He plays a cross for Sterling at the back post, but his finish is poor and goes over the bar. However, the flag goes up for offside.
    56'
    Live comment icon
    Chelsea
    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Goal
    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOALLLL! CHELSEA HAVE THEIR SECOND
    Aubameyang strikes! He has his 16th Champions League goal to give his side some daylight.
    James' cross from the right is finished brilliantly by Aubameyang in the six-yard box for an easy tap-in past Tatarusanu. Tomori will be disappointed that he was unable to make the interception moments before the ball fell to the Chelsea striker.