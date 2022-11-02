Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb live: Sterling scores as Blues come from behind to lead
Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 02.11.2022
Live
55'
AUBAMEYANG FIRES OVER
Not quite as spectacular or accurate from the striker this time, skewing very high and a long way wide
54'
IVANUSEC BOOKED
The midfielder drags Zakaria to the ground and gets cautioned
Yellow card
Luka Ivanušec
Dinamo Zagreb
52'
AUBAMEYANG RATTLES THE BAR
The Dinamo defence back off the striker, allowing him to cut in on that dangerous right foot and fizz a dangerous shot goalwards, only for the ball to rattle the bar and bounce away to safety
50'
TOP SAVE FROM MENDY
The goalkeeper dives low to his right to palm away a powerful Josip Sutalo header - he had met Orsic's dangerous corner
48'
BRIGHT START FOR CHELSEA
They're continuing where they left off in the first half as Aubameyang surges down the left and has a cross cleared just as Sterling is teeing himself up for a shot
46'
BACK UNDERWAY
Right, Chelsea kick the second half off and they're looking to build on that 2-1 lead
20:56
20:54
End of 1st Half
45+2'
HALF-TIME
And there goes the half-time whistle. An entertaining 45 minutes, in which Chelsea eventually got going and are good value for their lead
45+1'
ADDED TIME
We've just entered an additional one minute
42'
CHELSEA LOOKING COMFORTABLE
Ever since the equaliser, the hosts have been in control of this game. Bar picking the ball out of the back of the net, Mendy has had nothing to do
39'
KOULIBALY BOOKED
He's no stranger to a yellow card, to be fair, but the defender picks up a yellow for going right through Petkovic
Yellow card
Kalidou Koulibaly
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
36'
A DEBUT TO REMEMBER
He's had to bide his time at Stamford Bridge, but this is a moment the on-loan Juventus man won't forget
33'
SPIRITS DAMPENED
The goal has finally quietened the visiting fans down a touch. There's still plenty of them making some noise, but they're certainly not as vocal as they were 15 minutes ago
30'
Goal
Denis Zakaria
Chelsea
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL! CHELSEA 2-1 DINAMO (Zakaria)
Denis Zakaria celebrates his Chelsea debut with a goal! The ball falls to the midfielder near the penalty spot and he fires a shot towards the bottom corner. Dinamo desperately try to keep it out, but to no avail
30'
STERLING SCOOPS OVER
Oh dear. That's a bit of a sitter, and, judging by the smile on his face, he knows it. The forward is in acres in space just outside the six yard box as he receives Havertz cross, but he fires over on the half volley
29'
DINAMO SETTLING
After getting that equaliser, Chelsea were threatning to overrun Dinamo, but the visitors have managed to refind their composure and see off any potential storm for now
26'
KOULIBALY NODS OVER
The defender flicks on a header at the near post, but it flies over the bar
25'
THE REASON WE'RE ALL SQUARE
And here is that delightful finish from Sterling
22'
YELLOW CARD TO MISIC
Chelsea have got the bit between their teeth now. Mason Mount tries to break forward through midfield but is brought down by Josip Misic, who picks up a booking
Yellow card
Josip Misic
Dinamo Zagreb
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks2