Chelsea vs Salzburg LIVE: Sterling fires Blues in front in Potter's first game
Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 14.09.2022
22:01
THAT'S ALL FROM US
Right, that's the end of tonight's coverage, but if you missed any of the action, you can catch-up on our full match report. Thanks for joining us!
Okafor spoils Potter debut by cancelling out Sterling opener
21:56
NO WINNING START FOR POTTER
That was a decent enough Chelsea performance to be fair, so I can't imagine Graham Potter will be too disappointed. They lacked a cutting edge in the first half and were much better after the break. Plenty to work with, but he knew that anyway
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 1-1 SALZBURG
There goes the final whistle. Chelsea had their chances, but their finishing wasn't good enough. Salzburg will be thrilled with the point - they remain unbeaten in the group stages
90+3'
ZIYECH SHOT SAVED
He's made a difference since he came on. Another ball comes in from the left, but he scuffs his shot and it's an easy save
90+2'
BLAZED OVER BY BROJA
Oh, he's got to hit the target! The ball falls nicely to him ten yards out and he hooks over the bar.
90+1'
INTO ADDED TIME WE GO
There's going to be an additional four minutes. Can Chelsea find a winner?
90'
YELLOW TO CAPALDO
He lunges in on Cucurella and gets a deserved booking
Yellow card
Nicolas Capaldo
Red Bull Salzburg
Yellow Cards1
Fouls5
Fouls against1
88'
ZIYECH HEADER SAVED
The substitute meets a lovely floated ball from the left, but he heads straight at the 'keeper from a tough angle
85'
ANOTHER CHANGE
Okafor is off - replaced by Sekou Koita
Off
Noah Okafor
Red Bull Salzburg
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
On
Sekou Koita
Red Bull Salzburg
84'
CHELSEA SUB
Christian Pulisic is on for Sterling
Off
Raheem Sterling
Chelsea
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea
84'
LOFTUS-CHEEK MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Loftus-Cheek is driving Chelsea forward now that he's on. He gets a brilliant ball into the box, but Ziyech can't quite finish as the 'keeper makes a super save
81'
TWO CHELSEA SUBS
Azpilicueta and Kovacic off, Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher on
Off
Mateo Kovacic
Chelsea
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Conor Gallagher
Chelsea
77'
ULMER BOOKED TOO
MIssed that one, I'm not going to lie
Yellow card
Andreas Ulmer
Red Bull Salzburg
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
79'
JAMES BOOKED
The England man gets a yellow for a foul on Gourna-Douath
Yellow card
Reece James
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide2
Corners1
79'
JAMES JUST FIRES WIDE
The wing-back is lurking on the edge of the area as Cucurella takes the free-kick, but he can't quite find the target
77'
YELLOW TO PAVLOVIC
A brilliant turn of pace and surging run by Loftus-Cheek, who is inches away from breaking into the box and gets scythed down. Chelsea want a penalty, but he wasn't quite inside the area
Yellow card
Strahinja Pavlovic
Red Bull Salzburg
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
75'
Goal
Noah Okafor
Red Bull Salzburg
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
GOAL! CHELSEA 1-1 SALZBURG! OKAFOR EQUALISES
Okafor gets his goal! Silva mistimes a tackle on Adamu, who comes away with the ball and picks out Okafor, who has acres of time and space and slots into the bottom corner. 1-1!
73'
OKAFOR COMES CLOSE
That's a glorious chance to equalise for the Austrians. Okafor, who has scored in his last five matches, is picked out by a left-wing cross, but his flicked header lacks pace and is saved
73'
SALZBURG BEGINNING TO ATTACK
They have not carried much of a threat going forward so far, with Okafor barely having a touch, but the subs certainly show Salzburg are going for it
70'
SALZBURG SUB
Sesko is off, replaced by Junior Adamu. Dijon Kameri also replaces Luka Sucic
Off
Luka Sucic
Red Bull Salzburg
Fouls1
On
Dijon Kameri
Red Bull Salzburg