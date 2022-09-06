Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea: Live Champions League updates as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his debut
Champions League / Group Stage
Maksimir / 06.09.2022
17:00
DINAMO LINE-UP
Manager Ante Cacic chooses this side to face Chelsea. It seems they will play a 3-5-2 formation.
Team: Livakovic, Moharrami, Sutalo, Peric, Ristovski, Ademi, Misic, Ivanusec, Ljubicic, Petkovic, Orsic
16:53
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the clash between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea.
This season's Champions League starts here!
Image credit: Eurosport