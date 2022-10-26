Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live - Dominant Bayern hammering already eliminated Barca
Champions League / Group Stage
Spotify Camp Nou / 26.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
21:58
THAT'S IT FROM US
Right, thanks for joining us! If you missed any of the action, here's our full report. Enjoy the rest of the evening!
Barca bow into Europa League with whimper as Bayern ease to win at Camp Nou
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: BARCELONA 0-3 BAYERN MUNICH
And that's that. What a thoroughly miserable and harrowing night for Barcelona. Completely outplayed. Their Champions League for 2022/23 is over. Bayern go through to the knock-out stages as group winners - and there's still a round of fixtures left!
90+4'
Goal
Benjamin Pavard
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL! BARCELONA 0-3 BAYERN MUNICH (Pavard).
It's a first Champions League goal for the substitute! A wayward shot from Gnabry picks out the defender at the back post and he expertly tucks it away on the half-volley.
90+4'
MANE SHOT TIPPED OVER
I'm not sure the former Liverpool man was the intended target from the cross, but it comes through to him, and ter Stegen has to tip a whipped shot over the bar. Good save
()=3'
GNABRY DRAGS WIDE
It just opened up for him in the centre of the field there, but he fires a low shot from 30-yards well off-target
90+1'
ADDED TIME
The fourth official has signalled an additional four minutes
89'
I PROBABLY DON'T NEED TO TELL YOU THIS...
...but Barcelona still haven't registered a shot on target
87'
CLOCK TICKING DOWN
The end of this match can't come soon enough for Barcelona. They've been completely out-played
84'
TORRES MESSES UP
Another golden chance for Barca to hit-back as they counter-attack three on three, but Torres' final pass is, well, terrible, in truth
82'
LEWANDOWSKI OFF
He's had a very disappointing night against his former employers. He's replaced by 19-year old Pablo Torre
Off
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
Blocked Shots2
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Free Kicks1
On
Pablo Torre
FC Barcelona
82'
SABITZER HEADS WIDE
He meets Kimmich's corner at the near post but nods well off-target
80'
GNABRY SHOT SAVED
He meets a lovely cross with a guided volley that ter Stegen is able to save
79'
FINAL BAYERN CHANGE
Mazraoui is replaced by Josip Stanisic
Off
Noussair Mazraoui
FC Bayern Munich
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Josip Stanisic
FC Bayern Munich
77'
BARCA GET AWAY WITH ONE
Bayern go on the counter again and Mane is on the prowl, but Gnabry's passing radar is slightly off on this occasion
74'
BAYERN SET TO SEAL TOP SPOT
This will be the fifth season running that the German outfit have won their Champions League group
70'
FATI SLAPS WIDE
The substitute works some space for himself on the left hand side of the area, but skews well wide from a tight angle
68'
AND A COUPLE OF CHANGES FOR BARCA
Eric Garcia is on for Kounde, and Ansu Fati replaces Dembele
Off
Ousmane Dembélé
FC Barcelona
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
Corners1
On
Ansu Fati
FC Barcelona
67'
MUSIALA OFF
Another Bayern sub. The forward is replaced by Ryan Gravenberch
Off
Jamal Musiala
FC Bayern Munich
On target2
Fouls against2
On
Ryan Gravenberch
FC Bayern Munich
67'
KIMMICH DRAGS WIDE
A rare second half chance falls to Kimmich, but his shot from distance goes miles off target
63'
BAYERN SUBS
Two of them. Choupo-Moting is replaced by Thomas Muller, while Pavard comes on for Upamecano
Off
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Thomas Müller
FC Bayern Munich