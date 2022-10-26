Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live - Dominant Bayern hammering already eliminated Barca

Champions League / Group Stage
Spotify Camp Nou / 26.10.2022
FC Barcelona
Completed
0
3
FC Bayern Munich
    Matt Jones
    Matt Jones
    Updated 26/10/2022 at 20:58 GMT
    21:58
    THAT'S IT FROM US
    Right, thanks for joining us! If you missed any of the action, here's our full report. Enjoy the rest of the evening!
    Barca bow into Europa League with whimper as Bayern ease to win at Camp Nou
    End of 2nd Half
    90+5'
    FULL-TIME: BARCELONA 0-3 BAYERN MUNICH
    And that's that. What a thoroughly miserable and harrowing night for Barcelona. Completely outplayed. Their Champions League for 2022/23 is over. Bayern go through to the knock-out stages as group winners - and there's still a round of fixtures left!
    90+4'
    GOAL! BARCELONA 0-3 BAYERN MUNICH (Pavard).
    It's a first Champions League goal for the substitute! A wayward shot from Gnabry picks out the defender at the back post and he expertly tucks it away on the half-volley.
    90+4'
    MANE SHOT TIPPED OVER
    I'm not sure the former Liverpool man was the intended target from the cross, but it comes through to him, and ter Stegen has to tip a whipped shot over the bar. Good save
    ()=3'
    GNABRY DRAGS WIDE
    It just opened up for him in the centre of the field there, but he fires a low shot from 30-yards well off-target
    90+1'
    ADDED TIME
    The fourth official has signalled an additional four minutes
    89'
    I PROBABLY DON'T NEED TO TELL YOU THIS...
    ...but Barcelona still haven't registered a shot on target
    87'
    CLOCK TICKING DOWN
    The end of this match can't come soon enough for Barcelona. They've been completely out-played
    84'
    TORRES MESSES UP
    Another golden chance for Barca to hit-back as they counter-attack three on three, but Torres' final pass is, well, terrible, in truth
    82'
    LEWANDOWSKI OFF
    He's had a very disappointing night against his former employers. He's replaced by 19-year old Pablo Torre
    82'
    SABITZER HEADS WIDE
    He meets Kimmich's corner at the near post but nods well off-target
    80'
    GNABRY SHOT SAVED
    He meets a lovely cross with a guided volley that ter Stegen is able to save
    79'
    FINAL BAYERN CHANGE
    Mazraoui is replaced by Josip Stanisic
    77'
    BARCA GET AWAY WITH ONE
    Bayern go on the counter again and Mane is on the prowl, but Gnabry's passing radar is slightly off on this occasion
    74'
    BAYERN SET TO SEAL TOP SPOT
    This will be the fifth season running that the German outfit have won their Champions League group
    70'
    FATI SLAPS WIDE
    The substitute works some space for himself on the left hand side of the area, but skews well wide from a tight angle
    68'
    AND A COUPLE OF CHANGES FOR BARCA
    Eric Garcia is on for Kounde, and Ansu Fati replaces Dembele
    67'
    MUSIALA OFF
    Another Bayern sub. The forward is replaced by Ryan Gravenberch
    67'
    KIMMICH DRAGS WIDE
    A rare second half chance falls to Kimmich, but his shot from distance goes miles off target
    63'
    BAYERN SUBS
    Two of them. Choupo-Moting is replaced by Thomas Muller, while Pavard comes on for Upamecano
