Barcelona v Inter LIVE: Hosts salvage chaotic draw thanks to Robert Lewandowski brace

Champions League / Group Stage
Spotify Camp Nou / 12.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Completed
3
3
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Will Magee
By
Will Magee
Updated 12/10/2022 at 21:13 GMT
22:10
MATCH REPORT
Looking for a debrief on what was, by any measure, one of the games of the season so far? We've got you covered.
Lewandowski's dramatic late header keeps Barca’s slim qualification hopes alive
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - BARCELONA 3-3 INTER
And, breathe.
Just when it looked like Barca's Champions League adventure was over, Lewandowski saved them. They couldn't find a fourth goal, however, and with Inter up against Viktoria Plzen next time out this may turn out to be little more than a stay of execution.
90+4'
Live comment icon
INZAGHI SENT OFF!
It's chaos at Camp Nou. Inter's manager is shown a straight red card for an outburst on the sidelines.
90+2'
Live comment icon
Robert Lewandowski
Goal
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Goals2
On target3
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL!
But wait a minute! Eric Garcia picks out Lewandowski in the box and he heads home to make it 3-3 and give Barca a glimmer of hope.
89'
Live comment icon
Robin Gosens
Goal
Robin Gosens
Internazionale
Internazionale
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
GOAL!
Wow. Barcelona could be going out of the Champions League after all, Martinez getting in behind before setting up Gosens to fire past Ter Stegen.
86'
Live comment icon
FINAL CHANGES FOR INTER
Barella and Bastoni are off for Kristjan Asllani and Francesco Acerbi.
Alessandro Bastoni
Off
Alessandro Bastoni
Internazionale
Internazionale
Assists1
Free Kicks2
Francesco Acerbi
On
Francesco Acerbi
Internazionale
Internazionale
85'
Live comment icon
MKHITARYAN CAUTIONED
It'll be a surprise if both sides end the game with 11 men at this rate.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Yellow card
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Internazionale
Internazionale
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Corners1
83'
Live comment icon
XAVI MAKES FINAL CHANGE
Ferran Torres is on for Gavi as Barca desperately chase a third goal.
Gavi
Off
Gavi
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks1
Ferran Torres
On
Ferran Torres
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
83'
Live comment icon
DEMBELE BOOKED
It's a tetchy game, this!
Ousmane Dembélé
Yellow card
Ousmane Dembélé
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Goals1
On target3
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
82'
Live comment icon
Robert Lewandowski
Goal
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL!
Barca have their equaliser. Bastoni fails to clear a header from Lewandowski, who gathers up the ball and leathers it past Onana.
80'
AGONY FOR BARCA
Dembele works a shooting angle inside the box, but can only hit the side-netting.
76'
Live comment icon
INTER MAKE MORE SUBS
Calhanoglu and Dzeko swap out for Robin Gosens and Raoul Bellanova as Inzaghi looks to see out the win. In the meantime, Lewandowski goes close.
Edin Dzeko
Off
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
Internazionale
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Raoul Bellanova
On
Raoul Bellanova
Internazionale
Internazionale
73'
Live comment icon
TWO MORE CHANGES FOR BARCA
Roberto and Marcos Alonso come off for Franck Kessie and Alejandro Balde.
Marcos Alonso
Off
Marcos Alonso
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Free Kicks2
Alex Balde
On
Alex Balde
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
71'
BIG SAVE!
Lewandowski thumps a shot on target, but Onana leaps to his right to palm it away.
70'
OFFSIDE
Lewandowski has the ball in the back of the net and Camp Nou erupts, but the linesman's flag goes up.
67'
Live comment icon
DIMARCO HOOKED
... with Matteo Darmian coming on to replace him.
Federico Dimarco
Off
Federico Dimarco
Internazionale
Internazionale
Corners2
Matteo Darmian
On
Matteo Darmian
Internazionale
Internazionale
65'
Live comment icon
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BARCA
Xavi brings off Raphinha and Sergio Busquets for Ansu Fati and Frenkie de Jong.
Sergio Busquets
Off
Sergio Busquets
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Fouls against3
Free Kicks4
Frenkie de Jong
On
Frenkie de Jong
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
63'
Live comment icon
Lautaro Martínez
Goal
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
Internazionale
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
GOAL!
A spell of chaotic end-to-end football ends with Inter taking the lead through Martinez. Calhanoglu provides the killer ball once again, setting up his team-mate to smash one in off the inside of the post.
57'
FLURRY OF CHANCES FOR INTER
Dzeko goes close, before Calhanoglu has a go from a tight angle but is denied by Ter Stegen. The Barca goalkeeper has to intervene again to keep out a header from Skriniar, making an excellent save.
54'
Live comment icon
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
Stefan de Vrij is the next man to go into the book after bringing down Pedri.
Stefan de Vrij
Yellow card
Stefan de Vrij
Internazionale
Internazionale
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3