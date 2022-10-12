Barcelona v Inter LIVE: Hosts salvage chaotic draw thanks to Robert Lewandowski brace
Champions League / Group Stage
Spotify Camp Nou / 12.10.2022
22:10
MATCH REPORT
Looking for a debrief on what was, by any measure, one of the games of the season so far? We've got you covered.
Lewandowski's dramatic late header keeps Barca’s slim qualification hopes alive
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - BARCELONA 3-3 INTER
And, breathe.
Just when it looked like Barca's Champions League adventure was over, Lewandowski saved them. They couldn't find a fourth goal, however, and with Inter up against Viktoria Plzen next time out this may turn out to be little more than a stay of execution.
90+4'
INZAGHI SENT OFF!
It's chaos at Camp Nou. Inter's manager is shown a straight red card for an outburst on the sidelines.
90+2'
Goal
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
GOAL!
But wait a minute! Eric Garcia picks out Lewandowski in the box and he heads home to make it 3-3 and give Barca a glimmer of hope.
89'
Goal
Robin Gosens
Internazionale
GOAL!
Wow. Barcelona could be going out of the Champions League after all, Martinez getting in behind before setting up Gosens to fire past Ter Stegen.
86'
FINAL CHANGES FOR INTER
Barella and Bastoni are off for Kristjan Asllani and Francesco Acerbi.
Off
Alessandro Bastoni
Internazionale
On
Francesco Acerbi
Internazionale
85'
MKHITARYAN CAUTIONED
It'll be a surprise if both sides end the game with 11 men at this rate.
Yellow card
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Internazionale
83'
XAVI MAKES FINAL CHANGE
Ferran Torres is on for Gavi as Barca desperately chase a third goal.
Off
Gavi
FC Barcelona
On
Ferran Torres
FC Barcelona
83'
DEMBELE BOOKED
It's a tetchy game, this!
Yellow card
Ousmane Dembélé
FC Barcelona
82'
Goal
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
GOAL!
Barca have their equaliser. Bastoni fails to clear a header from Lewandowski, who gathers up the ball and leathers it past Onana.
80'
AGONY FOR BARCA
Dembele works a shooting angle inside the box, but can only hit the side-netting.
76'
INTER MAKE MORE SUBS
Calhanoglu and Dzeko swap out for Robin Gosens and Raoul Bellanova as Inzaghi looks to see out the win. In the meantime, Lewandowski goes close.
Off
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
On
Raoul Bellanova
Internazionale
73'
TWO MORE CHANGES FOR BARCA
Roberto and Marcos Alonso come off for Franck Kessie and Alejandro Balde.
Off
Marcos Alonso
FC Barcelona
On
Alex Balde
FC Barcelona
71'
BIG SAVE!
Lewandowski thumps a shot on target, but Onana leaps to his right to palm it away.
70'
OFFSIDE
Lewandowski has the ball in the back of the net and Camp Nou erupts, but the linesman's flag goes up.
67'
DIMARCO HOOKED
... with Matteo Darmian coming on to replace him.
Off
Federico Dimarco
Internazionale
On
Matteo Darmian
Internazionale
65'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BARCA
Xavi brings off Raphinha and Sergio Busquets for Ansu Fati and Frenkie de Jong.
Off
Sergio Busquets
FC Barcelona
On
Frenkie de Jong
FC Barcelona
63'
Goal
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
GOAL!
A spell of chaotic end-to-end football ends with Inter taking the lead through Martinez. Calhanoglu provides the killer ball once again, setting up his team-mate to smash one in off the inside of the post.
57'
FLURRY OF CHANCES FOR INTER
Dzeko goes close, before Calhanoglu has a go from a tight angle but is denied by Ter Stegen. The Barca goalkeeper has to intervene again to keep out a header from Skriniar, making an excellent save.
54'
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
Stefan de Vrij is the next man to go into the book after bringing down Pedri.
Yellow card
Stefan de Vrij
Internazionale
