Bayern Munich v Barcelona LIVE: Robert Lewandowski frustrated on first reunion with former club

Champions League / Group Stage
Allianz Arena / 13.09.2022
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
Completed
2
0
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
    Will Magee
    By
    Will Magee
    Updated 13/09/2022 at 21:00 GMT
    22:00
    MATCH REPORT
    Looking for some extra insight into the game? Here's our match report, hot off the press.
    Bayern score two goals in four minutes to beat Barcelona
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL TIME - BAYERN MUNICH 2-0 BARCELONA
    Barcelona will be bitterly disappointed with how this evening unfolded. Having made such an encouraging start, they were hit with two punchy goals early in the second half and failed to find a way back into the game.
    90'
    BARCA'S LAST CHANCE
    The visitors win a corner and Alonso gets to the ball, but he can only head straight at Neuer.
    86'
    CLOSE!
    Fati gets into the box and tees up Torres, whose shot is deflected just wide for a corner. Bayern clear with ease.
    81'
    Live comment icon
    BARCA FOLLOW SUIT
    ... with Dembele and Busquets coming off for Ansu Fati and Franck Kessie.
    Sergio Busquets
    Off
    Sergio Busquets
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against3
    Free Kicks3
    Franck Kessié
    On
    Franck Kessié
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    80'
    Live comment icon
    TWO MORE CHANGES FOR BAYERN
    Ryan Gravenberch and Mathys Tel come on for Musiala and Sane. The latter is livid, despite the scoreline, storming straight down the tunnel.
    78'
    MORE FRUSTRATION FOR LEWANDOWSKI
    Lewandowski wins a free kick in a promising position. He steps up himself but smashes the ball straight into the wall.
    74'
    Live comment icon
    KIMMICH BOOKED
    ... after dragging back De Jong just as the Dutchman threataned to break the lines.
    Joshua Kimmich
    Yellow card
    Joshua Kimmich
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Assists1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks3
    71'
    Live comment icon
    ... AND ANOTHER FOR BARCA
    Andreas Christensen comes off for Eric Garcia.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER CHANGE FOR BAYERN
    Mane is hooked, with Serge Gnabry replacing him.
    66'
    END-TO-END STUFF
    Bayern come forwards and Goretzka has a blast from distance, but it's blocked. Barca counter through Dembele, who jinks all the way up to the box only for an attempted through ball to be hoofed away by Upamecano.
    63'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE SWITCH FOR BARCA
    With Gavi and Raphinha coming off for Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres respectively.
    62'
    PEDRI HITS THE POST!
    Having skipped clear in the box, Pedri looks certain to score only for his dinked shot to clip the upright and bounce away.
    60'
    ANOTHER CHANCE FOR MUSIALA
    ... but this time he drags a low shot wide of the post.
    59'
    MUSIALA BLASTS OVER
    Barcelona are stretched once more, leaving Sane in an ocean of space on the right. He tees up the onrushing Musiala, but the teenager leathers a shot into the stands.
    57'
    BARCA ON THE ROPES
    Mane almost gets in behind on the left, but Ronald Araujo nips in front of him and gets the ball clear at the cost of a corner. Ter Stegen punches it away.
    54'
    Live comment icon
    Leroy Sané
    Goal
    Leroy Sané
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    GOAL!
    Well, well, well. A lovely passing move ends with Musiala slipping through Sane as he runs off his shoulder. His pace takes him one-on-one with Ter Stegen and he slides the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
    50'
    Live comment icon
    Lucas Hernandez
    Goal
    Lucas Hernandez
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Goals1
    On target1
    Free Kicks1
    GOAL!
    That's way, way too easy for Bayern. From the ensuing corner, Kimmich whips a delivery to the near post and Hernandez ghosts in ahead of Alonso to head in from close range.
    49'
    GOOD SAVE!
    Bayern come forwards and Goretzka has a crack from distance, forcing Marc-Andre ter Stegen to palm it away.
    48'
    Live comment icon
    BUSQUETS BOOKED
    ... for stamping on Musiala's foot. He offers his opponent the hand of friendship, but the Bayern youngster blanks him.
    Sergio Busquets
    Yellow card
    Sergio Busquets
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1