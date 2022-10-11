Copenhagen v Manchester City LIVE - Julian Alvarez leads the line for City who look to maintain 100% European record
Champions League / Group Stage
Parken / 11.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
17:31
THE HOSTS ALSO MAKE FOUR CHANGES
Valdemar Lund and Nicolai Boilesen come into the Copenhagen defence and are deployed either side of Davit Kocholava in what looks like could be a back three. Elias Jelert Kristensen and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson also come in.
17:20
VIDEO - ALVAREZ OPENS HIS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ACCOUNT
In the absence of Haaland, can Alvarez grab this rare opportunity with both hands and get himself on the scoresheet tonight? He scored his first Champions League goal in last week's 5-0 win over tonight's opponents.
17:12
CITY MAKE FOUR CHANGES FROM SOUTHAMPTON VICTORY
Guardiola has made some tweaks to the side that beat Southampton 4-0 on Saturday. Most notably, Erling Haaland drops to the bench as Julian Alvarez comes in and leads the line, while Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gomez and Ilkay Gundogan also start.
Phil Foden joins Haaland on the bench, as does Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.
Image credit: Eurosport
17:00
TEAM NEWS - HAALAND DROPS TO THE BENCH AS ALVAREZ IS GIVEN REIGNS
Confirmed teams - COPENHAGEN: Grabara, Lund, Khocholava, Boilesen, Kristensen, Stamenic, Lerager, Kristiansen, Claesson (C), Haraldsson, Daramy… Subs: Johnsson, Ryan, Diks, Sorensen, Ankersen, Clem, Johannesson, Mukairu, Bardghji. /// MAN CITY: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish… Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Ake, Haaland, Bernardo, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.
16:57
GOOD EVENING!
Welcome to Eurosport’s LIVE digital coverage of Manchester City’s trip to Copenhgen in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s side have won each of their opening three games, and look to make it four-in-a-row against the team they beat 5-0 at Etihad stadium last week.
Kick off is at 17:45 and team news is on the way next...
Image credit: Eurosport