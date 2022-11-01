Champions League: Porto v Atletico Madrid - LIVE score as hosts bid to secure top spot, Atleti want third
Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio do Dragão / 01.11.2022
17:15
'THE EUROPA LEAGUE IS IMPORTANT' - SIMEONE
Diego Simeone: "When I was a kid, I was taught to always compete, and now the reality is that we have the chance to get to the Europa League.
"To do that, we need to be strong and to want it.
"We will go out looking to win this match knowing that we are out of the Champions League but that the Europa League is important."
(per UEFA.com)
17:10
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Porto will secure top spot if they win and Club Brugge fail to beat Bayer Leverkusen. Even a draw may be enough for Porto if Club Brugge lose.
Atletico Madrid are guaranteed third spot and a place in the Europa League if they win, if Leverkusen and Brugge draw, or if Leverkusen suffer defeat.
17:05
CONCEICAO HAS HIS SAY
"Atletico Madrid are always a great team," said the Porto boss.
"Regardless of the moment, I think that at the end of the season, Atletico will have a positive season.
"What we want is that the players are at the maximum level of motivation.
"Every moment is important for the evolution of each one of them."
(per UEFA.com)
17:00
STRONG ATLETI TEAM
Diego Simeone names a strong squad, with Angel Correa restored in attack alongside Joao Felix, who gets his first start in nine games. Saul Niguez features in midfield.
Yannick Carrasco and Geoffrey Kondogbia drop to the bench.
16:55
THREE CHANGES FOR PORTO
Manager Sergio Conceicao makes three changes to the Porto team that was held to a 1-1 draw by Santa Clara at the weekend.
Ivan Marcano replaces the suspended David Carmo, Marko Grujic comes in for Mateus Uribe, who is also suspended, and Stephen Eustaquio gets the nod ahead of Bruno Costa.
16:51
ATLETI TEAM NEWS
And the visitors...
16:50
PORTO TEAM NEWS
Here how the hosts are lining up...
16:45
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Champions Group B clash between Porto and Atletico Madrid.
Porto start the evening second in the group, one point behind Club Brugge having already secured their place in the last-16 of the competition. But they will be bidding to take top spot, knowing all three points are necessary.
For Atleti, well their hopes of progressing are over. But all is not lost - they will guarantee themselves a spot in the Europa League in February with a win tonight.
With kick-off now just an hour away, let's grab the team news.