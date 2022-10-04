Inter v Barcelona - Inter edge to crucial win over Barca

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 04.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Completed
1
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 04/10/2022 at 21:10 GMT
    22:10
    CRUCIAL WIN FOR INTER
    What does Xavi have to address? Who was the man of the match? Find out here.
    Fine Calhanoglu strike gives Inter statement win over Barcelona
    FULL TIME
    Live comment icon
    INTER WIN
    The stadium is in near delirium. They know how crucial this victory was.
    90+7'
    Live comment icon
    ONANA IS BOOKED FOR TIME-WASTING
    90+4'
    LOVELY BALL FROM DEMBELE
    But the ball was just in front of Lewandowski.
    90+2'
    NO PENALTY!
    That is controversial. One television angle looked like it struck his hand just in front of Fati's head.
    90+1'
    DID DUMFRIES HANDLE IN THE BOX?
    Sergi Roberto put the ball into the box and Dumfries got to the ball before Fati who immediately appealed for a penalty. It is being checked now.
    89'
    DEMBELE PUTS THE CROSS INTO THE BOX
    But Busquets heads wide of the target.
    88'
    Live comment icon
    BASTONI GOES INTO THE BOOK
    He pulls down Kessie on the edge of the area.
    85'
    Live comment icon
    CALHANOGLU TAKEN OFF TO BIG OVATION
    He is replaced by Asllani.
    83'
    Live comment icon
    KESSIE COMES ON FOR GAVI
    78'
    DEMBELE PUTS A DANGEROUS CROSS INTO BOX
    But this time Onana gets a decent fist to it and clears the danger.
    77'
    Live comment icon
    DIMARCO, DE VRIJ AND DARMIAN COME OFF
    Acerbi, Dumfries and Gosens come on for Inter.
    75'
    GAVI AND MARTINEZ PICK UP BOOKINGS
    A little push and shove while waiting for a Barcelona corner.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    CALHANOGLU INTO THE BOOK
    He was late with a sliding tackle on Busquets.
    69'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL DISALLOWED!
    A handball from Fati. He was very close to the keeper who pushed the ball but his hand was up. It still seems harsh.
    67'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL FOR BARCELONA!
    Pedri nudges home from close range after Onana fails to get enough contact to clear Dembele's cross.
    64'
    Live comment icon
    FATI AND BALDE COME ON
    Raphinia and Alonso leave the field.
    62'
    Live comment icon
    OFF THE POST!
    Pedri squares the ball to Dembele who shoots with his left foot and it comes straight back off the near post. Maybe a touch from Onana on the way though it didn't seem to alter the flight.
    60'
    BUSQUETS BOOKED FOR A CYNICAL FOUL ON MARTINEZ
    He was stopping an Inter counter-attack.
    55'
    Live comment icon
    DZEKO COMES ON FOR CORREA
    And gets a great roar from the crowd.