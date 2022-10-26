Inter Milan v Viktoria Plzen: Lautaro Martinez starts with Romelu Lukaku on the bench as hosts aim to qualify for last 16
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 26.10.2022
IN-FORM INTER
After a slow start to this season with some unexpected defeats in Serie A, Inter are beginning to hit top gear again. They are unbeaten in their last five and have won four of those games.
They are always good to watch and the weekend's 3-4 dramatic win over Fiorentina proved that. Lautaro Martinez impressed in the game and with him at his best Inter become a far stronger team.
The Italian side are the heavy favourites tonight and know that win will send them through to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the second season in succession.
VIKTORIA PLZEN LINE-UP
Manager Michal Bilek will use wing-backs this evening similarly to Inter.
INTER MILAN TEAM NEWS
Simone Inzaghi starts front two of Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko with Romelu Lukaku amongst the subs this evening.
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Champions League clash between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen.
We have the build-up, match updates and post-game reaction coming your way.
