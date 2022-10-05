Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa live - Rabiot hands Juve the lead
Champions League / Group Stage
Juventus Stadium / 05.10.2022
22:03
THAT'S ALL FROM US
Right, thanks for joining us this evening! If you missed any of the action, catch-up with it here, and we'll see you soon
Juventus get first win of Champions League season to ease pressure on Allegri
21:57
ENGLISH TEAMS IN ACTION
21:55
HOW THE GROUP LOOKS
Elsewhere tonight, Benfica and PSG have drawn 1-1. That means they're both on seven points, while Juve sit third in the group on three. Maccabi Haifa are bottom after three straight defeats
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME: JUVENTUS 3-1 MACCABI HAIFA
Well there goes the final whistle. What an excellent game that was. Angel di Maria was the difference, there's not doubt about that. Juventus are finally up and running in this Champions League campaign
90+3'
LOCATELLI TRIES HIS LUCK
The substitute think he's spotted Cohen off his line, but the goalkeeper back-tracks and saves
90+2'
CHERY SHOOTS WIDE
That effort goes well into the fans behind the goal
90+1'
FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON
We've just entered injury time
90'
ATZILI HITS THE POST AGAIN
When it's not your night, it's not your night. He's now hit the woodwork three times. moments later, the subtitute has a shot saved by the 'keeper
90'
KEAN SHOT SAVED
The former Everton striker breaks through but fires straight at Cohen
88'
GAME PETERING OUT?
That third goal has certainly taken the sting out of Maccabi
85'
JUVE SUB
Paredes replaced by Moretti
84'
MACCABI SUB
The visitors make their final change. Ali Mohamed replaced by Nikita Rukavytsya
83'
Goal
Adrien Rabiot
Juventus
Goals2
On target2
Fouls against1
Offsides1
GOAL! JUVENTUS 3-1 MACCABI HAIFA (Rabiot).
A hat-trick off assists for Di Maria! His corner is flicked on and into the far post by Rabiot, who grabs his second goal of the night. Panic over for the Italians
81'
ATZILI HITS THE POST AGAIN
Wow! What a free-kick! The substitute whips in a fizzing ball that rattles the woodwork for a second time
79'
JUVE RATTLED?
That goal has certainly lifted the visitors, but the hosts look a bit shell shocked. Maccabi couldn't, could they?!
76'
Goal
Dean David
Maccabi Haifa
Goals1
On target1
GOAL - JUVENTUS 2-1 MACCABI HAIFA
The Israeli's are back in it! Substitute David has been on the pitch just seconds, but he runs onto a through ball, Szczesny comes miles off his line, the striker rounds him and scores. Game on!
74'
LOCATELLI SHOOTS WIDE
The substitute can't find the target from the edge of the box
73'
VLAHOVIC'S NIGHT IS OVER
The striker should have had about four. He's replaced by Moise Kean, with just the one goal to his name
72'
MORE SUBS FOR THE VISITORS
Neta Lavi is on for Abu Fani, while Dean David replaces Pierrot
Off
Frantzdy Pierrot
Maccabi Haifa
Fouls2
Fouls against3
Offsides1
On
Dean David
Maccabi Haifa
70'
MACCABI PUSHING FOR A GOAL
The Israeli's have a great chance to pull one back, but Abu Fani can't take the ball with him when picked out in space in the area