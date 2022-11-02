Juventus v PSG live! - Latest from Allianz Stadium as Leonardo Bonucci equalises for the Old Lady!
Champions League / Group Stage
Juventus Stadium / 02.11.2022
Live
51'
CORNER!
Mbappe charges into the Juve box and puts the afterburners in to get past Fagioli, but his cut-back comes back off Gatti and goes behind. The resulting set-piece comes to nothing.
48'
GOOD INTERCEPTION
Mbappe finds some space down the left flank and looks for Soler, but his pass towards the middle is intercepted by Bonucci.
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF
We are back underway!
-
-
REWIND: MBAPPE'S OPENER
Take a look at the strike that gave PSG an early lead here at the Allianz Stadium.
End of 1st Half
45+1'
HALF-TIME: JUVENTUS 1-1 PSG
It is all square at the break as Leonardo Bonucci cancelled out Kylian Mbappe's early strike for PSG.
45+1'
FREE-KICK COMES TO NOTHING
Cuadrado opts to play it short for Kostic, but despite trying to work an opening, PSG intercept and look to break themselves. Milik is then shown a yellow card for a late lunge on Sanches and that should be that for this half of football.
Yellow card
Arkadiusz Milik
Juventus
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
44'
ONE ADDED MINUTE
There will be one more minute of added time at the end of this half. Juventus have a free-kick chance from around 30-yards out following a foul by Sanches.
40'
WIDE!
Miretti is finding a lot of joy down the left-half space, as the youngster once again tees up a curling strike towards the top-right corner, but this time it goes well wide. He certainly has the confidence.
39'
Juventus
Goal
Leonardo Bonucci
Juventus
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOALLLLL! JUVENTUS EQUALISE!
It's Bonucci! The captain puts the Old Lady back on level terms. A ball is played out wide for Cuadrado down the inside-right channel, and he manages to put it back in the six-yard box with a diving header. Despite getting a hand on the ball, Donnarumma cannot deny the Juventus man, and he has an easy tap-in!
36'
BLOCK!
Cuadrado once again drives down the right flank and looks to pull back a powerful low cross into the centre, but Marquinhos is there again to make a great block with his feet!
35'
GREAT BLOCK!
Miretti once again looks to pull the trigger inside the penalty area, but Marquinhos puts his body on the line to make a crucial block to deny him!
33'
SAVE!
PSG work it really well into the penalty area, and Mbappe feeds in Messi, but his low shot is tipped away on the stretch by Szczesny!
32'
WIDE OF THE FAR POST!
Miretti goes close for Juventus! He latches onto a Kostic cut-back from the left flank inside the box, but he is slightly off balance when he hits the shot, and it goes wide of the far post! Juventus have certainly had their chances.
28'
JUST OVER!
Mbappe goes for the spectacular with his right foot from around 25-yards out, but his effort just goes over the top of the bar!
24'
22'
WIDE!
Cuadrado probes down the right-hand side and he manages to find some open space to fire a shot at goal with his left foot, but it curls wide of the right post and hits the side netting on its way out.
21'
Paris Saint-Germain
Off
Fabián Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
Fouls against2
On
Renato Sanches
Paris Saint-Germain
19'
SHORT STOPPAGE
Fabian Ruiz is down and receiving some treatment and it looks like he cannot continue. Sanches is stripped and ready to enter the fray.
15'
WIDE!
Juventus almost respond! Locatelli tries to bend one into the far top corner from the outside edge of the penalty area, but once again, his effort narrowly goes wide of the post!