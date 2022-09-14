Champions League Group G result: Erling Haaland and John Stones cancel out Jude Bellingham's opener as Manchester City defeat Borussia Dortmund
Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 14.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL TIME
MAN CITY 2-1 DORTMUND
90+3'
YELLOW CARDS
Foden and Meunier booked.
Yellow card
Phil Foden
Manchester City
90+2'
CITY CHANGE
Phillips on.
Off
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
On
Kalvin Phillips
Manchester City
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED
Man City and Haaland are inevitable!
90'
DORTMUND CHANGES
Adeyemi and Moukoko on.
Off
Marco Reus
Borussia Dortmund
On
Youssoufa Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund
89'
YELLOW CARD
Özcan booked.
Yellow card
Salih Özcan
Borussia Dortmund
88'
86'
HEARTBREAK FOR THE AWAY SIDE
Dortmund have played so well tonight but they've been undone by two goals in four minutes.
84'
Goal
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
GOAL! MAN CITY 2-1 DORTMUND
It's him! Haaland haunts his former club as volleys home Cancelo's incredible cross from the left.
82'
CAN BVB HANG ON?
It's going t be a long eight minutes plus stoppage time for the away side.
80'
Goal
John Stones
Manchester City
GOAL! MAN CITY 1-1 DORTMUND
Stones is the unlikely hero as he rifles a swerving shot home from 25v yards out. Meyer didn't seem to react fast enough.
80'
YELLOW CARD
Malen booked.
Yellow card
Donyell Malen
Borussia Dortmund
78'
DORTMUND CHANGE
Schlotterbeck on.
Off
Anthony Modeste
Borussia Dortmund
On
Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
76'
IT'S ALL CITY NOW
The hosts have finally injected some pace and verve into their attacks and BVB are creaking.
74'
HOW GOOD HAS BELLINGHAM BEEN TONIGHT?
A big-match player?
72'
CITY PUSHING
Hummels slides in to toe the ball to safety as Haaland looked all set to cash-in on Foden's brilliant, low ball into the six-yard box.
70'
CLOSE!
Cancelo whips a devilish ball in from the left, but it skips off the turf and De Bruyne can't quite reach it on the slide.
68'
66'
MAN CITY CHANCE
Haaland finally springs into life as he spins into the right side of the area and flashes a low against the outside of the post from a narrow angle.