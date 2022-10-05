Champions League Group G result: In-form Erling Haaland scores again as five-star Manchester City thump FC Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium
Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 05.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90+1'
FULL TIME!
Man City 5-0 FC Copenhagen.
Image credit: Getty Images
90'
ALMOST SIX!
Mahrez comes flying in to lash a first-time strike off a ball from the left but his effort is well blocked.
Gomez then sees a volley well saved from the resulting corner - and that's the last of the action!
87'
CAN THE VISITORS KEEP IT AT FIVE?
City continue to dictate and move the ball about. The pain is almost over for the away side. They are working hard to keep this scoreline down but there are some tired legs out there now.
85'
82'
80'
FC COPENHAGEN CHANGE
Sorensen on.
Off
Lukas Lerager
FC Copenhagen
Fouls1
On
Christian Sørensen
FC Copenhagen
78'
CLOSE!
Almost six as Gundogan comes within a whisker of getting his name on the scoresheet.
76'
Goal
Julián Álvarez
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
GOAL! MAN CITY 5-0 FC COPENHAGEN
Alvarez gets in on the goal act as he touches home from close range after brilliant play from Grealish and Mahrez.
74'
WALKING PACE FOR THE HOME SIDE
Man City are that comfortable that they are literally strolling around the pitch with the ball here.
72'
70'
MAN CITY CHANCE!
Grealish teases a pass through for Alvarez but his shot from a narrow angle flicks off the outside of the post.
67'
MAN CITY CHANGE
Josh Wilson-Esbrand on.
Off
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide2
On
Joshua Wilson-Esbrand
Manchester City
67'
FC COPENHAGEN CHANGE
Mukairu on.
Off
Viktor Claesson
FC Copenhagen
Fouls1
On
Paul Mukairu
FC Copenhagen
66'
FC COPENHAGEN CHANGE
Ankersen on.
Off
Kevin Diks
FC Copenhagen
On
Peter Ankersen
FC Copenhagen
64'
A POOR FREE KICK
Gundogan takes aim from the set piece but curves it straight into the wall.
62'
FREE KICK TO MAN CITY
Grealish is tripped trying to play a one-two just outside the area. It's a set piece in a dangerous position for the home team 25 yards from goal.
60'
A CASE OF HOW MANY MAN CITY WANT NOW
The hosts continue to knock the ball around with the Danes working hard, but chasing shadows.
57'
MAN CITY CHANGE
Lewis on.
Off
João Cancelo
Manchester City
Fouls3
Wide2
Free Kicks1
On
Rico Lewis
Manchester City
56'
FC COPENHAGEN CHANGE
Haraldsson on.
Off
Mohamed Daramy
FC Copenhagen
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Hákon Arnar Haraldsson
FC Copenhagen