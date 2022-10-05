Champions League Group G result: In-form Erling Haaland scores again as five-star Manchester City thump FC Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium

Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 05.10.2022
Manchester City
Completed
5
0
FC Copenhagen
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 05/10/2022 at 21:00 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    Haaland in goals again as Man City put FC Copenhagen to the sword
    End of 2nd Half
    90+1'
    FULL TIME!
    Man City 5-0 FC Copenhagen.

    90'
    ALMOST SIX!
    Mahrez comes flying in to lash a first-time strike off a ball from the left but his effort is well blocked.
    Gomez then sees a volley well saved from the resulting corner - and that's the last of the action!
    87'
    CAN THE VISITORS KEEP IT AT FIVE?
    City continue to dictate and move the ball about. The pain is almost over for the away side. They are working hard to keep this scoreline down but there are some tired legs out there now.
    85'
    82'
    80'
    FC COPENHAGEN CHANGE
    Sorensen on.
    Lukas Lerager
    Off
    Lukas Lerager
    FC Copenhagen
    FC Copenhagen
    Christian Sørensen
    On
    Christian Sørensen
    FC Copenhagen
    FC Copenhagen
    78'
    CLOSE!
    Almost six as Gundogan comes within a whisker of getting his name on the scoresheet.
    76'
    Julián Álvarez
    Goal
    Julián Álvarez
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    GOAL! MAN CITY 5-0 FC COPENHAGEN
    Alvarez gets in on the goal act as he touches home from close range after brilliant play from Grealish and Mahrez.
    74'
    WALKING PACE FOR THE HOME SIDE
    Man City are that comfortable that they are literally strolling around the pitch with the ball here.
    72'
    70'
    MAN CITY CHANCE!
    Grealish teases a pass through for Alvarez but his shot from a narrow angle flicks off the outside of the post.
    67'
    MAN CITY CHANGE
    Josh Wilson-Esbrand on.
    Bernardo Silva
    Off
    Bernardo Silva
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Joshua Wilson-Esbrand
    On
    Joshua Wilson-Esbrand
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    67'
    FC COPENHAGEN CHANGE
    Mukairu on.
    Viktor Claesson
    Off
    Viktor Claesson
    FC Copenhagen
    FC Copenhagen
    Paul Mukairu
    On
    Paul Mukairu
    FC Copenhagen
    FC Copenhagen
    66'
    FC COPENHAGEN CHANGE
    Ankersen on.
    Kevin Diks
    Off
    Kevin Diks
    FC Copenhagen
    FC Copenhagen
    Peter Ankersen
    On
    Peter Ankersen
    FC Copenhagen
    FC Copenhagen
    64'
    A POOR FREE KICK
    Gundogan takes aim from the set piece but curves it straight into the wall.
    62'
    FREE KICK TO MAN CITY
    Grealish is tripped trying to play a one-two just outside the area. It's a set piece in a dangerous position for the home team 25 yards from goal.
    60'
    A CASE OF HOW MANY MAN CITY WANT NOW
    The hosts continue to knock the ball around with the Danes working hard, but chasing shadows.
    57'
    MAN CITY CHANGE
    Lewis on.
    João Cancelo
    Off
    João Cancelo
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Rico Lewis
    On
    Rico Lewis
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    56'
    FC COPENHAGEN CHANGE
    Haraldsson on.
    Mohamed Daramy
    Off
    Mohamed Daramy
    FC Copenhagen
    FC Copenhagen
    Hákon Arnar Haraldsson
    On
    Hákon Arnar Haraldsson
    FC Copenhagen
    FC Copenhagen