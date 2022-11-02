Champions League live: Manchester City trail Sevilla at Etihad Stadium in Group G finale
Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 02.11.2022
Live
52'
Goal
Rico Lewis
Manchester City
GOAL! MAN CITY 1-1 SEVILLA
What a moment for Rico Lewis. The 17-year-old marks his first start with a composed finish at the near post after surging onto Alvarez's pass.
51'
MAN CITY EFFORT
Gomez watches a cross from the right all the way but gets his volley horribly wrong. It's so bad it turns into a hoist back into the area, but Sevilla still clear their lines.
49'
CITY QUICK OUT OF THE TRAPS
Guardiola must have had words. There's more urgency about the hosts now. Mahrez and Foden both see efforts blocked as City swarm around the Sevilla penalty area.
47'
SEVILLA HT CHANGE
Alex Telles on.
Off
Marcos Acuña
Sevilla FC
On
Alex Telles
Sevilla FC
47'
SEVILLA HT CHANGE
Suso on.
Off
Papu Gómez
Sevilla FC
On
Suso
Sevilla FC
47'
MAN CITY HT CHANGE
Rodri on.
46'
KICK OFF!
City get us back underway.
End of 1st Half
45+3'
HALF TIME!
Man City 0-1 Sevilla.
45+2'
MAN CITY CHANCE
Grealish stings the fingertips of Bono from a tight angle. Gomes follows up but lashes off target.
45+1'
SEVILLA CHANGE
Gudelj on.
Off
Marcão Teixeira
Sevilla FC
On
Nemanja Gudelj
Sevilla FC
45'
TIME ADDED ON
Two minutes to go.
44'
BLOW FOR SEVILLA
Marcão stretches to play a back pass from a long ball down the right and falls to the floor with a grimace. It looks like his hamstring may well have gone.
42'
ARE SEVILLA WORTHY OF AN INTERVAL LEAD?
City have probed and had one or two strong moments but so have Sevilla. You could well argue that the away side deserve to go in at the break with their noses in front.
39'
CITY HOPING TO FIND ANOTHER GEAR
Mahrez's deep cross is missed by the keeper. It's laid back to Gomez, but his drilled cross-shot is diverted to safety.
37'
VIDEO: SEVILLA OPEN THE SCORING!
34'
SEVILLA LOOKING MORE AND MORE COMPOSED
City were dominant early on but the visitors have grown into it with Rafa Mir very dangerous when they do break into the hosts' half.
31'
Goal
Rafa Mir
Sevilla FC
GOAL! MAN CITY 0-1 SEVILLA
Rafa Mir loops a header into the far corner after he was left unmarked to meet a right-wing corner.
30'
27'
MAN CITY CHANCE!
Gundogan drives into the box, plays a lovely one-two with Foden before seeing a low shot from the left deflect into the side netting.
25'