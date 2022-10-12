Napoli v Ajax LIVE - Updates from the Stadio Diego Maradona as Serie A leaders look to extend their unbeaten Champions League run
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 12.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
17:10
THE TOP PERFORMERS
17:05
PROLIFIC
17:00
AJAX ANALYSIS
Alfred Schreuder, meanwhiile, is without the suspended Dusan Tadic after the latter's two yellows in the reverse fixture last week, and Devyne Rensch is dropped at right-back in favour of Jorge Sanchez, who's back available for the Dutch champions. Jurrien Timber and Calvin Bassey continue at the heart of defence, shielding veteran 'keeper Remko Pasveer in goal. Daley Blind will play as the inverted left wing-back, adding an extra body to a midfield that includes impressive 20-year-old Kenneth Taylor alongside the Mexican destroyer Edson Alvarez.
Steven Berghuis is moved to right wing to accommodate Davy Klaassen's introduction to the middle of the park, and Mohammed Kudus is flanked by Steven Bergwijn stage left.
16:55
NAPOLI TEAM ANALYSIS
Let's assess how Luciano Spalletti has set his stall out...
He makes one change to the side that battered de Godenzonen in Amsterdam last week, with Juan Jesus comes into the back four, replacing Amir Rrahmani.
Otherwise, he keeps constant the winning team: Alex Meret is in net, shielded by Kim Min-Jae and Jesus in the centre of defence, and Mathias Olivera and Giovanni di Lorenzo either side at full-back, with both eager to overlap and maraud forwards.
In the engine room, expect tidy Slovakian Stanislav Lobotka to keep the pace of the game ticking, aidded by the ball-winning ability of former Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. The trio is completed by Piotr Zielinski; the Pole the creative spark that balances out an impressive midfield three.
Up top, man of the moment Khvicha Kvaratskhelia again starts off the left, offering thrust and dynamic dribbling to his eye for goal. Giacomo Raspadori is the ideal false nine, dropping deep and linking play, creating space for the two pacey forwards flanking him. Don't forget about his finishing ability, though, demonstrated against England so pertinently in the Nations League. Hirving Lozano, a Football Manager cult hero, starts off the right.
16:50
AJAX TEAM NEWS
Here are the visitors...
(4-3-3) Pasveer, Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind, Klaassen, Alvarez, Taylor, Berghuis, Kudus, Bergwijn.
16:45
NAPOLI TEAM NEWS
Here's how the hosts line up...
(4-2-3-1) Meret, di Lorenzo, Jesus, Kim, Olivera, Lobotka. Anguissa, Lozano, Zielinski, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori.
16:45
HELLO AND WELCOME!
... to Eurosport's LIVE text coverage of Ajax's tough trip to Naples to face a Napoli side full of confidence after three wins on the bounce in Europe's top competition. Team news comes shortly, with kick off for this one at 17:45 GMT.
Image credit: Getty Images