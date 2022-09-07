Napoli v Liverpool Live! - All the latest as we build up to kick-off in this Champions League group match!
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 07.09.2022
19:25
19:20
19:10
Liverpool
LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Elliott, Diaz, Firmino, Salah.
Subs: Thiago, Adrian, Jota, Tsimikas, Nunez, Melo, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips, Davies.
19:05
Napoli
NAPOLI TEAM NEWS
Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Minjae, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
Subs: Jesus, Rui, Elmas, Lozano, Simeone, Zerbin, Sirigu, Ostigard, Zanoli, Gaetano, Raspadori, Ndombele.
19:00
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this evening's Champions League match in Group A between Napoli and Liverpool at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Team news is on the way!
