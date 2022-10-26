Napoli v Rangers LIVE: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side face tough task to salvage European campaign
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 26.10.2022
22:05
MATCH REPORT
Looking for a full rundown of the game along with talking points, player ratings and key stats? It's all right here.
Simeone strikes twice as Napoli beat Rangers to stay top of Group A and reach last 16
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - NAPOLI 3-0 RANGERS
Napoli have their 12th win on the bounce. Rangers can still secure a Europa League spot in theory thanks to a 3-0 defeat for Ajax but, having lost 4-0 in Amsterdam, their chances of triumphing on head-to-head are extremely slim.
90+2'
SIMEONE'S HAT-TRICK REMAINS ELUSIVE
The Napoli forward has one last chance to seal it, but sends a fierce drive just wide of the upright.
90+1'
RUI BOOKED
... after a tug on the sleeve of Sakala.
Yellow card
Mário Rui
Napoli
Assists1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
90'
LAST CHANCE FOR RANGERS?
In what may well be Rangers' final opportunity to score, Colak heads over.
89'
YELLOW CARD
Kim is booked after catching Lundstram a little late.
Yellow card
Min-Jae Kim
Napoli
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Free Kicks2
87'
ANOTHER NAPOLI SUBSTITUTION
Spalletti makes his final change, bringing on Alessandro Zanoli for the excellent Di Lorenzo.
Off
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Napoli
Assists1
On
Alessandro Zanoli
Napoli
83'
MORE CHANGES
Lobotka and Raspadori make way for Zielinski and Alessio Zerbin.
Off
Giacomo Raspadori
Napoli
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Alessio Zerbin
Napoli
81'
Goal
Leo Østigård
Napoli
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
GOAL!
It's a temporary reprieve for Rangers. From the ensuing corner, Ostigard gets a free header and plants it in the back of the net.
79'
GOOD SAVE!
Napoli's full-backs combine nicely, Di Lorenzo crossing to Rui at the far post. He thunders a shot on target, but McGregor pushes it round the post.
75'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR RANGERS
Leon King has picked up a knock and is replaced by Borna Barisic.
Off
Leon King
Rangers
Free Kicks2
On
Borna Barišic
Rangers
73'
GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION
Di Lorenzo plays in Lozano on the right and he gets in behind, coming within a whisker of setting up Simeone.
72'
SPALLETTI MAKES TWO CHANGES
The Napoli manager decides to freshen things up, bringing on Hirving Lozano and Gianluca Gaetano for Politano and Elmas.
Off
Eljif Elmas
Napoli
On target1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Gianluca Gaetano
Napoli
67'
DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR RANGERS
Morelos and Tillman make way for Antonio Colak and Scott Arfield.
Off
Malik Tillman
Rangers
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Scott Arfield
Rangers
66'
BIG MISS!
That was Rangers' best chance of the match so far. Davies whips a low cross to Morelos who, with the goal at his mercy, somehow fails to connect with the ball.
65'
DEFENSIVE ERROR
Tavernier plays a loose pass on the edge of the area which is intercepted by Raspadori. He curls a shot just wide, much to the Rangers defender's relief.
63'
GOOD BLOCK
Tillman tries to pick out Sakala with a cross, but Rui clears at the cost of a corner. James Tavernier's delivery falls for Morelos at the far post, but Rui blocks his shot.
59'
NO WAY THROUGH
Tillman gets a half-decent cross into the box, but Kim, who has been Napoli's standout defender so far, thumps it away.
54'
RANGERS CAN'T GET A HOLD OF THE BALL
Napoli have had almost all the possession since the restart. If it carries on like this, Rangers are bound to concede again.
51'
GOOD GOALKEEPING
Simeone has another good chance, getting in behind and thrashing a shot on target from a narrowing angle. McGregor gets down low to save at his near post.