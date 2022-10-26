Napoli v Rangers LIVE: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side face tough task to salvage European campaign

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 26.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Completed
3
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
    Will Magee
    26/10/2022
    22:05
    MATCH REPORT
    Looking for a full rundown of the game along with talking points, player ratings and key stats? It's all right here.
    Simeone strikes twice as Napoli beat Rangers to stay top of Group A and reach last 16
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL TIME - NAPOLI 3-0 RANGERS
    Napoli have their 12th win on the bounce. Rangers can still secure a Europa League spot in theory thanks to a 3-0 defeat for Ajax but, having lost 4-0 in Amsterdam, their chances of triumphing on head-to-head are extremely slim.
    90+2'
    SIMEONE'S HAT-TRICK REMAINS ELUSIVE
    The Napoli forward has one last chance to seal it, but sends a fierce drive just wide of the upright.
    90+1'
    RUI BOOKED
    ... after a tug on the sleeve of Sakala.
    Mário Rui
    Yellow card
    Mário Rui
    Napoli
    Napoli
    Assists1
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    90'
    LAST CHANCE FOR RANGERS?
    In what may well be Rangers' final opportunity to score, Colak heads over.
    89'
    YELLOW CARD
    Kim is booked after catching Lundstram a little late.
    Min-Jae Kim
    Yellow card
    Min-Jae Kim
    Napoli
    Napoli
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls4
    Free Kicks2
    87'
    ANOTHER NAPOLI SUBSTITUTION
    Spalletti makes his final change, bringing on Alessandro Zanoli for the excellent Di Lorenzo.
    Giovanni Di Lorenzo
    Off
    Giovanni Di Lorenzo
    Napoli
    Napoli
    Assists1
    Alessandro Zanoli
    On
    Alessandro Zanoli
    Napoli
    Napoli
    83'
    MORE CHANGES
    Lobotka and Raspadori make way for Zielinski and Alessio Zerbin.
    Giacomo Raspadori
    Off
    Giacomo Raspadori
    Napoli
    Napoli
    Assists1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Alessio Zerbin
    On
    Alessio Zerbin
    Napoli
    Napoli
    81'
    Leo Østigård
    Goal
    Leo Østigård
    Napoli
    Napoli
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks2
    GOAL!
    It's a temporary reprieve for Rangers. From the ensuing corner, Ostigard gets a free header and plants it in the back of the net.
    79'
    GOOD SAVE!
    Napoli's full-backs combine nicely, Di Lorenzo crossing to Rui at the far post. He thunders a shot on target, but McGregor pushes it round the post.
    75'
    ANOTHER CHANGE FOR RANGERS
    Leon King has picked up a knock and is replaced by Borna Barisic.
    Leon King
    Off
    Leon King
    Rangers
    Rangers
    Free Kicks2
    Borna Barišic
    On
    Borna Barišic
    Rangers
    Rangers
    73'
    GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION
    Di Lorenzo plays in Lozano on the right and he gets in behind, coming within a whisker of setting up Simeone.
    72'
    SPALLETTI MAKES TWO CHANGES
    The Napoli manager decides to freshen things up, bringing on Hirving Lozano and Gianluca Gaetano for Politano and Elmas.
    Eljif Elmas
    Off
    Eljif Elmas
    Napoli
    Napoli
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks1
    Gianluca Gaetano
    On
    Gianluca Gaetano
    Napoli
    Napoli
    67'
    DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR RANGERS
    Morelos and Tillman make way for Antonio Colak and Scott Arfield.
    Malik Tillman
    Off
    Malik Tillman
    Rangers
    Rangers
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Scott Arfield
    On
    Scott Arfield
    Rangers
    Rangers
    66'
    BIG MISS!
    That was Rangers' best chance of the match so far. Davies whips a low cross to Morelos who, with the goal at his mercy, somehow fails to connect with the ball.
    65'
    DEFENSIVE ERROR
    Tavernier plays a loose pass on the edge of the area which is intercepted by Raspadori. He curls a shot just wide, much to the Rangers defender's relief.
    63'
    GOOD BLOCK
    Tillman tries to pick out Sakala with a cross, but Rui clears at the cost of a corner. James Tavernier's delivery falls for Morelos at the far post, but Rui blocks his shot.
    59'
    NO WAY THROUGH
    Tillman gets a half-decent cross into the box, but Kim, who has been Napoli's standout defender so far, thumps it away.
    54'
    RANGERS CAN'T GET A HOLD OF THE BALL
    Napoli have had almost all the possession since the restart. If it carries on like this, Rangers are bound to concede again.
    51'
    GOOD GOALKEEPING
    Simeone has another good chance, getting in behind and thrashing a shot on target from a narrowing angle. McGregor gets down low to save at his near post.