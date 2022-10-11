PSG v Benfica live! - Latest from Parc des Princes as Joao Mario penalty levels it up!
Champions League / Group Stage
Parc des Princes / 11.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: PSG 1-1 BENFICA
The spoils are shared here in Paris.
Wantaway Mbappe scores but lacklustre PSG held to draw by Benfica
90+3'
Benfica
Off
João Mário
Benfica
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
On
Chiquinho
Benfica
90+1'
Paris Saint-Germain
Off
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Carlos Soler
Paris Saint-Germain
86'
Paris Saint-Germain
OFFSIDE! GOAL RULED OUT
PSG think they win it, but the goal is ruled out! Mbappe sends a volleyed effort into the roof of the net from close range, but the flag goes up straight away for offside against the attacker! The celebrations in the stands were short lived!
85'
Paris Saint-Germain
Off
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
Fouls against2
On
Fabián Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
85'
Paris Saint-Germain
Off
Juan Bernat
Paris Saint-Germain
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
On
Nordi Mukiele
Paris Saint-Germain
84'
Benfica
Yellow card
Gilberto
Benfica
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
81'
BLOCKED!
Draxler cannot get a clear shot away from the edge of the box after being closed down by both Marquinhos and Verratti, and his attempt is blocked behind for a corner by the Brazilian.
78'
Benfica
Off
Florentino Luís
Benfica
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
On
Diogo Gonçalves
Benfica
78'
Benfica
Off
Rafa Silva
Benfica
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Julian Draxler
Benfica
77'
Benfica
Benfica also make some changes.
Off
Gonçalo Ramos
Benfica
Blocked Shots2
Fouls2
Wide1
On
Rodrigo Pinho
Benfica
76'
CLASH OF HEADS!
There is a nasty clash of heads in the box following a PSG corner, as Gilberto comes together with Ramos. Both players receive some brief treatment.
74'
Paris Saint-Germain
Ekitike replaces Sarabia for PSG.
Off
Pablo Sarabia
Paris Saint-Germain
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Hugo Ekitike
Paris Saint-Germain
72'
NEYMAR CLIPPED AGAIN!
It is Fernandez' third foul on Neymar in quick succession, and despite that he is still on the pitch! He is a very lucky man.
71'
NEYMAR CARRIES ON
The Brazilian soldiers on after the knock, despite Ekitike warming up on the touchline.
70'
NEYMAR HAS A KNOCK
Neymar takes a seat on the turf after yet another late challenge from the already booked Enzo Fernandez. He may need to be replaced, and the Benfica man is lucky to escape without a second yellow card.
68'
Benfica
Fernandez is booked for tripping up Neymar from behind.
Yellow card
Enzo Fernández
Benfica
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
64'
GREAT DEFENDING!
Mbappe once again shows his rapid pace! He breezes past two players down the left flank, before cutting inside into the box as he looks to shoot. Just as he is about to pull the trigger, Luis is there to make the vital block to concede the corner.
63'
Benfica
Off
Alexander Bah
Benfica
Fouls2
On
Gilberto
Benfica
61'
Benfica
Penalty
João Mário
Benfica
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
GOALLLL! BENFICA EQUALISE!
Joao Mario steps up as cool as you like, and buries his penalty straight down the middle as Donnarumma is left with no chance. It is all square!