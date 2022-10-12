Champions League Group A result: Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah run riot as Rangers are hit for seven by Liverpool at Ibrox in another Battle of Britain clash
Champions League / Group Stage
Ibrox Stadium / 12.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+1'
FULL TIME
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool.
90'
ONE MINUTE ADDED
89'
LIVERPOOL BOOKING
Gomez cautioned.
Yellow card
Joe Gomez
Liverpool
88'
Goal
Harvey Elliott
Liverpool
GOAL! RANGERS 1-7 LIVERPOOL
Elliott tucks in a rebound after Jota had failed to roll in from close-range. VAR checks for an age but his first goal in the CL is eventually confirmed.
86'
GROUP A AS IT STANDS
Liverpool will strengthen their grip on second place in the pool with nine points from four games played. Napoli are first with 12 points and have qualified for the Last 16. Ajax are third on three while Rangers remain pointless and bow out of the competition.
84'
SUPER SALAH
It took just six and a bit minutes for Salah to snare that treble.
82'
Goal
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
GOAL! RANGERS 1-6 LIVERPOOL
Salah hits a hat-trick from the bench! The Egyptian drives in from the right and curls a fine shot into the far corner.
80'
Goal
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
GOAL! RANGERS 1-5 LIVERPOOL
Salah takes Jota's pass and bamboozles a host of defenders before whipping a shot beyond McGregor from the edge of the box.
79'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Milner on.
Off
Ibrahima Konaté
Liverpool
On
James Milner
Liverpool
78'
RANGERS CHANGE
Wright on.
Off
Ryan Kent
Rangers
On
Scott Wright
Rangers
77'
RANGERS CHANGE
Matondo on.
Off
Fashion Sakala
Rangers
On
Rabbi Matondo
Rangers
76'
RANGERS CHANGE
Morelos on.
Off
Antonio Colak
Rangers
On
Alfredo Morelos
Rangers
75'
Goal
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
GOAL! RANGERS 1-4 LIVERPOOL
Salah takes down a high ball on the right side of the area and pokes a low shot beyond McGregor.
75'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Elliott cuts in from the right and curves a splendid 25 yard effort just over the bar.
73'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
No treble for Firmino. He is replaced by Jota.
Off
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
On
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
71'
68'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Robertson on.
Off
Kostas Tsimikas
Liverpool
On
Andrew Robertson
Liverpool
68'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Salah on.
Off
Darwin Núñez
Liverpool
On
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
67'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Thiago on.
Off
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool
On
Thiago
Liverpool