Champions League Group A result: Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah run riot as Rangers are hit for seven by Liverpool at Ibrox in another Battle of Britain clash

Champions League / Group Stage
Ibrox Stadium / 12.10.2022
Rangers
Completed
1
7
Liverpool
Updated 12/10/2022 at 21:03 GMT
MATCH REPORT
Liverpool smash Rangers as Salah grabs six-minute hat-trick
End of 2nd Half
90+1'
FULL TIME
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool.
90'
ONE MINUTE ADDED
89'
LIVERPOOL BOOKING
Gomez cautioned.
Joe Gomez
Yellow card
Joe Gomez
Liverpool
Liverpool
88'
Harvey Elliott
Goal
Harvey Elliott
Liverpool
Liverpool
GOAL! RANGERS 1-7 LIVERPOOL
Elliott tucks in a rebound after Jota had failed to roll in from close-range. VAR checks for an age but his first goal in the CL is eventually confirmed.
86'
GROUP A AS IT STANDS
Liverpool will strengthen their grip on second place in the pool with nine points from four games played. Napoli are first with 12 points and have qualified for the Last 16. Ajax are third on three while Rangers remain pointless and bow out of the competition.
84'
SUPER SALAH
It took just six and a bit minutes for Salah to snare that treble.
82'
Mohamed Salah
Goal
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Liverpool
GOAL! RANGERS 1-6 LIVERPOOL
Salah hits a hat-trick from the bench! The Egyptian drives in from the right and curls a fine shot into the far corner.
80'
Mohamed Salah
Goal
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Liverpool
GOAL! RANGERS 1-5 LIVERPOOL
Salah takes Jota's pass and bamboozles a host of defenders before whipping a shot beyond McGregor from the edge of the box.
79'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Milner on.
Ibrahima Konaté
Off
Ibrahima Konaté
Liverpool
Liverpool
James Milner
On
James Milner
Liverpool
Liverpool
78'
RANGERS CHANGE
Wright on.
Ryan Kent
Off
Ryan Kent
Rangers
Rangers
Scott Wright
On
Scott Wright
Rangers
Rangers
77'
RANGERS CHANGE
Matondo on.
Fashion Sakala
Off
Fashion Sakala
Rangers
Rangers
Rabbi Matondo
On
Rabbi Matondo
Rangers
Rangers
76'
RANGERS CHANGE
Morelos on.
Antonio Colak
Off
Antonio Colak
Rangers
Rangers
Alfredo Morelos
On
Alfredo Morelos
Rangers
Rangers
75'
Mohamed Salah
Goal
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Liverpool
Goals1
On target2
GOAL! RANGERS 1-4 LIVERPOOL
Salah takes down a high ball on the right side of the area and pokes a low shot beyond McGregor.
75'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Elliott cuts in from the right and curves a splendid 25 yard effort just over the bar.
73'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
No treble for Firmino. He is replaced by Jota.
Roberto Firmino
Off
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
Liverpool
Goals2
Assists1
On target2
Diogo Jota
On
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
Liverpool
71'
68'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Robertson on.
Kostas Tsimikas
Off
Kostas Tsimikas
Liverpool
Liverpool
Assists1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Andrew Robertson
On
Andrew Robertson
Liverpool
Liverpool
68'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Salah on.
Darwin Núñez
Off
Darwin Núñez
Liverpool
Liverpool
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Fouls1
Mohamed Salah
On
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Liverpool
67'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Thiago on.
Jordan Henderson
Off
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool
Liverpool
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
Thiago
On
Thiago
Liverpool
Liverpool