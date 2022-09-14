Rangers v Napoli - McGregor saves penalty twice, but Napoli still win
Champions League / Group Stage
Ibrox Stadium / 14.09.2022
21:57
Phew, that was quite the second half. Rangers were much improved but Napoli still won easily enough, and now face a double-header with Ajax that will go a long way towards deciding the group,
21:56
FULL-TIME: Rangers 0-3 Napoli
90+5'
NO PENALTY TO RANGERS
The ref checks the VT and has no choice but to amend his error.
90+4'
PENALTY TO RANGERS!
Barisic crosses, the ball hits Rrahmani ... on the chest ... and the ref points to the spot.
90+1'
GOAL! Rangers 0-3 Napoli (Ndombele) Ach, ye canne dribble with it there Glen Kamara! He's robbed by Anguissa, who drives into the box, cuts back obliquely for Ndombele, and if Napoli end this group level with anyone on points and head-to-head, they're set.
90'
THERE'LL BE FOUR ADDED MINUTES
90'
CHANGE FOR NAPOLI
Kvaraskheilia is replaed by Elmas.
88'
MAN CITY NOW LEAD DORTMUND
Bet you can't guess who scored the goal that looks like being the winner.
85'
GOAL! Rangers 0-2 Napoli (Raspadori) That settles it, and it's beautifully done too! Ndomebele whips a ball into Raspadori, who plays off Olivera, accepts the return, and sweeps a confident finish into the corner.
85'
ELSEWHERE
Man City have equalised against Dortmund and Salzburg have equalised against Chelsea.
84'
AND HERE'S NDOMBELE NOW
Breaking forward onlt to send his square pass behind Zerbin, whose low shot is saved by McGregor.
82'
MORE CHANGES
For Rangers, Kamara and Tillman replace Tavernier and Davis, while Napoli send on Ndombele for Zielinski.
81'
BUT HERE COME NAPOLI NEVERTHELESS
Kvaratshkelia, who's had a quiet night, opening his body to curl over the top from 20 yards.
78'
THERE'S NOT MUCH GOING ON HERE
Napoli are happy with their lead, and Rangers don't have the quality to impose with just 10.
76'
CHANGES FOR NAPOLI
Oliveira for Rui, Raspadori for Simeone and Zerbin for Politano.
74'
HERE COMES KVRATSKHEILIA!
He's away from Goldson and Tavernier, so Tavernier hauls him down and is booked, then clears the free-kick.
72'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR RANGERS
Colak replaces Morelos and Matondo is on for Arfield.
71'
NICE CHANGE OF PACE FROM POLITANO
Who cuts in from the left but doesn't get hold of his shot, dragging a dribbler that McGregor saves down by his near post.
70'
MORELOS TUGS BACK KVARATSKHEILIA
That should be a second yellow, but the ref lets it pass.
69'
GOAL! Rangers 0-1 Napoli (Politano pen) Again, McGregor goes the right way - this time, that's left - and actually gets a hand to the ball, but the power in the shot takes it in.