Rangers v Napoli - McGregor saves penalty twice, but Napoli still win

Champions League / Group Stage
Ibrox Stadium / 14.09.2022
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
Completed
0
3
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 14/09/2022 at 20:58 GMT
    21:57
    Phew, that was quite the second half. Rangers were much improved but Napoli still won easily enough, and now face a double-header with Ajax that will go a long way towards deciding the group,
    21:56
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: Rangers 0-3 Napoli
    90+5'
    NO PENALTY TO RANGERS
    The ref checks the VT and has no choice but to amend his error.
    90+4'
    Live comment icon
    PENALTY TO RANGERS!
    Barisic crosses, the ball hits Rrahmani ... on the chest ... and the ref points to the spot.
    90+1'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL! Rangers 0-3 Napoli (Ndombele) Ach, ye canne dribble with it there Glen Kamara! He's robbed by Anguissa, who drives into the box, cuts back obliquely for Ndombele, and if Napoli end this group level with anyone on points and head-to-head, they're set.
    90'
    THERE'LL BE FOUR ADDED MINUTES
    90'
    Live comment icon
    CHANGE FOR NAPOLI
    Kvaraskheilia is replaed by Elmas.
    88'
    MAN CITY NOW LEAD DORTMUND
    Bet you can't guess who scored the goal that looks like being the winner.
    85'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL! Rangers 0-2 Napoli (Raspadori) That settles it, and it's beautifully done too! Ndomebele whips a ball into Raspadori, who plays off Olivera, accepts the return, and sweeps a confident finish into the corner.
    85'
    ELSEWHERE
    Man City have equalised against Dortmund and Salzburg have equalised against Chelsea.
    84'
    AND HERE'S NDOMBELE NOW
    Breaking forward onlt to send his square pass behind Zerbin, whose low shot is saved by McGregor.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    MORE CHANGES
    For Rangers, Kamara and Tillman replace Tavernier and Davis, while Napoli send on Ndombele for Zielinski.
    81'
    BUT HERE COME NAPOLI NEVERTHELESS
    Kvaratshkelia, who's had a quiet night, opening his body to curl over the top from 20 yards.
    78'
    THERE'S NOT MUCH GOING ON HERE
    Napoli are happy with their lead, and Rangers don't have the quality to impose with just 10.
    76'
    Live comment icon
    CHANGES FOR NAPOLI
    Oliveira for Rui, Raspadori for Simeone and Zerbin for Politano.
    74'
    Live comment icon
    HERE COMES KVRATSKHEILIA!
    He's away from Goldson and Tavernier, so Tavernier hauls him down and is booked, then clears the free-kick.
    72'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR RANGERS
    Colak replaces Morelos and Matondo is on for Arfield.
    71'
    Live comment icon
    NICE CHANGE OF PACE FROM POLITANO
    Who cuts in from the left but doesn't get hold of his shot, dragging a dribbler that McGregor saves down by his near post.
    70'
    MORELOS TUGS BACK KVARATSKHEILIA
    That should be a second yellow, but the ref lets it pass.
    69'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL! Rangers 0-1 Napoli (Politano pen) Again, McGregor goes the right way - this time, that's left - and actually gets a hand to the ball, but the power in the shot takes it in.