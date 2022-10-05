RB Leipzig v Celtic: Live Champions League updates as Ange Postecoglou's side look for first group win
Champions League / Group Stage
Red Bull Arena / 05.10.2022
17:19
WHAT RB LEIPZIG WILL TURN UP?
Last season RB Leipzig won the German domestic cup, made the semi-finals of the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League.
But after a sloppy start to the season Domenico Tedesco lost his job after a humiliating loss to Shakhtar Donestk in their opening CL game - and now Marco Rose is in charge.
Since he took over there has been great wins over Borussia Dortmund and Bochum but bad losses to Real Madrid and Monchengladbach.
17:10
CELTIC LINE-UP
Ange Postecoglou is without Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy.
Giorgos Giakoumakis is fit enough for the substitutes bench following an ankle problem.
17:05
RB LEIPZIG TEAM NEWS
Marco Rose has named an attacking side for tonight's game with an exciting front four that features Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku.
17:03
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to the Champions League Group F clash between RB Leipzig and Celtic.
We have got all the pre-match build-up coming up before kick-off at 17:45
Image credit: Getty Images