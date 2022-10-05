Sevilla v Dortmund - Bellingham scores beauty in Dortmund romp
Champions League / Group Stage
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 05.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
WHO BETTER THAN JUDE?
Is it possible he is still underrated? Find out who was player of the match? Probably not the hardest guess.
Bellingham on target as Dortmund breeze past struggling Sevilla
FULL TIME
BIG WIN FOR DORTMUND
A little flattering, but no doubt they deserved the three points. And they can be extremely confident they will be playing in the knockout stages after the World Cup.
90+3'
FINAL CHANCE FOR EN-NESYRI
He has had a number tonight. This one far from the easiest but he got a firm shot in from a tight angle, but the ball flew over the bar.
87'
OFF THE BAR!
An overhead kick from Dolberg which came back off the crossbar.
85'
MALEN RUNS THROUGH ON GOAL
But drags his shot just wide.
80'
MOUKOKO AND GUERREIRO COME OFF
They are replaced by Rothe and Modeste.
77'
DOLBERG ON FOR JORDAN
Sevilla make a change.
75'
Goal
Julian Brandt
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR DORTMUND!
That had ensured victory for Dortmund. Once more great work from Moukoko who put in a delicate clipped cross from the left flank which Brandt leapt up to angle towards the far corner.
70'
BOOKINGS GALORE!
Jordan was late on Malan and probably should have had a yellow card, instead he got a shove from Ozcan who did go into the book.
67'
BOOKING FOR LAMELA
Quite a nasty lunge on Ozcan.
61'
MOUKOKO INCHES FROM NETTING ON THE BREAK
Bono came out to deny him and the young striker clipped the ball over him but it glanced the roof of the net rather than underneath the bar.
59'
CARMONA WITH GOOD CROSS INTO AREA
But the ball is just in front of En-Nesyri.
57'
JUST WIDE FROM TELLES
Sevilla close to a second. From a similar position to Bellingham's goal, he was played in by Lamela and took the effort first time with his left foot and was only a yard wide.
52'
ALMOST A GOAL STRAIGHT AWAY AT OTHER END
Moukoko seemed to walk through the Sevilla defence before to the keeper's left but Bono did well to push his effort wide.
51'
Goal
Youssef En-Nesyri
Sevilla FC
Goals1
On target4
Wide1
Offsides1
GOAL FOR SEVILLA!
They had all the early pay in the second half and got reward from a corner as En-Nesyri rose highest and perfectly placed a header back across the keeper inside the vacant post.
46'
SEVILLA GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
DORTMUND HAVE GAME WON
And probably qualification from the group too. Strangely Sevilla could have easily had three goals too though.
45'
BRANDT THROUGH ON GOAL
Guerreiro through on goal but on the bounce Brandt can't divert his effort on target.
43'
GOAL FOR DORTMUND!
Two in two minutes. Moukoko does superbly to fashion a chance, squaring for Adeyemi who coolly wrong-foots the keeper and slots home.
41'
Goal
Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
GOAL FOR DORTMUND!
Bellingham scores a fantastic goal, he was played in on he left edge of the penalty area, then turned Gudelj before toe-poking inside the far post.